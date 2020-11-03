NKN offers NKN Commercial on Google Cloud Marketplace
Horizontally scalable networking SaaS infrastructure that can reach a tunable balance of service quality and operational cost.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NKN is excited to be collaborating with Google Cloud and Searce, to bring a new hybrid SaaS model to the world. This new solution enables users of Google Cloud to run NKN Commercial, a Google Cloud Marketplace application which enables building of a horizontally scalable networking SaaS infrastructure that can reach a tunable balance of service quality as well as operational cost.
NKN Lab Inc, as well as other enterprise customers, rely on Google Cloud’s performance, global footprint, and comprehensive toolset to deploy very large networking Software as a Solution (SaaS) with very little administrative overhead. For NKN Commercial, this will ensure a high quality Service Level Agreement for NKN’s paying customers such as large video content owners.
The new hybrid SaaS solution will enable more individuals and small businesses to utilize Google Cloud to run NKN solutions in a crowdsourced fashion. This is accomplished using the NKN Commercial marketplace application, which makes it possible to run NKN software without the complex setup or IT expertise needed.
One of the challenges is how to identify all the NKN Commercial usage (compute, networking, storage) across many separate enterprise and individual accounts on Google Cloud. Searce, a Google Cloud partner, came into the play and helped to craft a technical tagging solution for this purpose. Such a solution has wider application, since the hybrid SaaS model has the potential to take off and complement the existing single enterprise deployment.
We believe that this new hybrid SaaS model will enable a new generation of enterprise services in the rapidly growing microservices market. Secure content delivery, messaging, file transfer, and streaming are just a few examples of the services that are already available with hybrid SaaS. Together, NKN’s quick and easy hosting software on Google Cloud’s reliable and scalable architecture makes it a winning combination for anyone looking for enterprise grade services.
You can experience NKN Commercial on Google Cloud Marketplace:
https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/details/nkn-public/nkn-full-node
NOTES:
Benefits for Google Cloud and Searce:
- Attracts more retail customers to the GCP platform - NKN alone has a community of 30,000 servers in 40+ countries worldwide and growing fast.
- Better user experience - marketplace solution makes it quick and easy for new users to launch and begin using GCP services. NKN Commercial 1-click pushes several steps further that eliminates the need for users to understand virtual machines or linux, and provides auto updates and auto healing.
- Reduce support cost - most retail customers who run NKN Commercial are largely supported by NKN.
Benefits for NKN:
- Preferred rates at scale - rates have a direct impact on community participation and can help the network scale to meet a growing demand. The aggregated GCP spent by all accounts running NKN Commercial software, can be used to qualify for better discounts that benefit every NKN user.
- Reliable hosting for NKN infrastructure software - the performance demands needed for live streaming and other real-time services.
About NKN
Founded in 2018, NKN aims to build the indispensable networking platform for web 3.0, via crowdsourcing servers and sharing of Internet connectivity. NKN offers serverless and secure messaging, file transfer and streaming services between humans as well as machines.
Media contact: media@nkn.org
About Google Cloud
Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in delivering a secure, open, intelligent, and transformative enterprise cloud platform. Our technology is built on Google’s private network and is the product of nearly 20 years of innovation in security, network architecture, collaboration, artificial intelligence, and open source software. We offer a simply engineered set of tools and unparalleled technology across Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace that help bring people, insights, and ideas together. Customers across more than 150 countries trust Google Cloud to modernize their computing environment for today’s digital world.
About Searce
Searce is a Cloud, AI & ML led business transformation company. Searce specializes in helping businesses move to cloud, build on the next generation cloud, adopt SaaS - Helping reimagine the ‘why’ & redefining ‘what’s next’ for workflows, automation, machine learning & related futuristic use cases. Searce has been recognized by Google as one of the Top partners for the year 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.
