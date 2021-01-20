NETT Red River County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that phase two of a project to upgrade and improve a portion of the Northeast Texas Trail in Red River County began Jan. 15, 2021.

The contractor, Encino Landscape Inc., was granted 168 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $682,000. The target completion date is fall 2021, officials said.

The contractor will construct bicycle infrastructure improvements along the trail from Bagwell to Clarksville. This work will extend along 6.1 miles of the trail, beginning .2 miles east of FM 2120 near Bagwell to the intersection of US 82 and State Highway 37 near Clarksville.

The work includes grading and placing base and surface material along the 10-foot wide shared-use trail, and installing features designed for pedestrian, bicycle and equestrian traffic. This portion of the trail will be closed while the contractor is working in that area.

Motorists who travel roadways adjacent to the trail in this area should also remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through any work zone. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.