January 20, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Allen County Regional Transit Authority, FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Auglaize New Bremen Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Butler Allison Halcomb, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Lisa McGuire, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 Cuyahoga Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Community College Foundation, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Westlake City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Delaware Delaware Area Career Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fairfield Ohio Small Group Pool, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Geauga County Public Library 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton Jennifer Brannon, MED 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017 Madeira City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hancock Findlay Digital Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain City of North Ridgeville, IPA CAFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Discovery Academy, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Maritime Academy of Toledo 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Medina Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Montgomery Mound Street Academies, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Pickaway Teays Valley Local School District, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Putnam Ottawa Glandorf Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Seneca CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility, IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Shelby Fairlawn Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Stark Jackson Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Stark County Family Council, IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Stark State College, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Wood Northwest Community Correctional Center, IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

