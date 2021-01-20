Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Allen County Regional Transit Authority, FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Auglaize
New Bremen Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Butler
Allison Halcomb, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Lisa McGuire, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Cuyahoga
Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga Community College Foundation, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Westlake City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Delaware
Delaware Area Career Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fairfield
Ohio Small Group Pool, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
Geauga County Public Library
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Hamilton
Jennifer Brannon, MED
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017
Madeira City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hancock
Findlay Digital Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
City of North Ridgeville, IPA CAFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Discovery Academy, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Maritime Academy of Toledo
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery
Mound Street Academies, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pickaway
Teays Valley Local School District, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Putnam
Ottawa Glandorf Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Seneca
CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility, IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Shelby
Fairlawn Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Stark
Jackson Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stark County Family Council, IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Stark State College, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wood
Northwest Community Correctional Center, IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
