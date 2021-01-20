Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,306 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 21, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 20, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Allen County Regional Transit Authority, FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Auglaize

New Bremen Local School District

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Allison Halcomb, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Lisa McGuire, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga Community College Foundation,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Westlake City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware Area Career Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Ohio Small Group Pool,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga County Public Library

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

Jennifer Brannon, MED

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2017

 

 

 

Madeira City School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Findlay Digital Academy

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

City of North Ridgeville,  IPA CAFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Discovery Academy,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas Metropolitan Housing  Authority

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Maritime Academy of Toledo

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Mound Street Academies,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Teays Valley Local School District,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Ottawa Glandorf Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

CROSSWAEH Community Based Correctional Facility,  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Fairlawn Local School District

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Jackson Local School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark County Family Council,  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark State College,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Northwest Community Correctional Center,  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
         

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 21, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.