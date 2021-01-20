Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,266 in the last 365 days.

01-20-2021 Wednesday’s Powerball At Estimated $730 Million

Charleston, W.Va. — Due to continued high volume of play and more unmatched numbers, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball sits at $730 million, $546 million in cash value.

At its current mark, if won, Wednesday’s jackpot would be the 4th largest in Powerball history and the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 69, and then choose a Powerball number from 1-26 in the bottom section of your play slip.

You just read:

01-20-2021 Wednesday’s Powerball At Estimated $730 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.