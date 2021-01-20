01-20-2021 Wednesday’s Powerball At Estimated $730 Million

Charleston, W.Va. — Due to continued high volume of play and more unmatched numbers, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball sits at $730 million, $546 million in cash value.

At its current mark, if won, Wednesday’s jackpot would be the 4th largest in Powerball history and the 6th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 69, and then choose a Powerball number from 1-26 in the bottom section of your play slip.