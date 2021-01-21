Numly™ Raises Seed Round Investment with Waarde Capital to Drive Innovation for Work-From-Home (WFH) / Remote Teams
Numly™ Raises Seed Round Investment with Waarde Capital to Drive HR 3.0 Innovation and Growth for its AI-enabled NumlyEngage™ Enterprise SaaS Platform.CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numly™, a leader in AI-enabled, Peer Coaching, Employee Engagement and Talent Performance, announces that it has raised its Seed Round of funding, partnering with Waarde Capital (www.waardecapital.com) , a multi stage venture capital firm, based in London (UK).
Founded in 2019, Numly measurably improves employee engagement and employee performance through People Connections, Peer Coaching and Critical Skills development. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced, people networking and coaching platform, that improves employee performance and employee engagement, through a structured approach to hard and soft skills development, especially in the post COVID-19 era of Working-From-Home (WFH). Numly's Next-Gen platform brings together the art and science of Employee Engagement, Skills Development and Knowledge Sharing by promoting long term trust and nurturing an inclusive, supportive and helpful coaching culture, driven by people and enabled by AI. NumlyEngage has been designed by Numly's founding team with decades of HR Executive and software development experience at companies such as Microsoft, VMware, TriNet HR Group, Saba Software, SumTotal Systems, SkillSurvey, SAP AG / Business Objects, Spigit, CipherCloud, Adobe and Oracle / Hyperion.
Numly has created the first HR 3.0 ready SaaS platform that delivers a structured approach to developing a coaching culture by tapping into an organization’s internal talent. It aims to help companies adopt some of the most in-demand 'initiatives with a purpose' such as D,E&I, Women Leadership, and Work-From-Home through skills development and Peer Coaching. “The idea for our solution was simple,” says Madhukar Govindaraju (Founder and CEO, Numly), “to empower employees to coach each other. We wanted to provide organizations with a simple, structured and consistent way to coach, engage and transform their workforce by tapping into the pool of talent already available within the organization. But we wanted to do it across the organizational hierarchy. We firmly believe that leadership coaching isn’t just for the top management, it’s for everyone in the organization wanting to grow and develop.”
Ays Sharaev, Managing Partner at Waarde Capital said, “The shift to WFH and hybrid work environments in lieu of the pandemic has companies working to redefine how to engage, motivate and upskill their employees. HR 3.0 predictions include companies having to invest in mass personalization and individualistic learning to get their workforce ready for the new work normal. This translates to an uncharted market size of USD 7.7B today and USD 39B in 2027, in the US alone. Numly’s solution not only facilitates these learnings but also ensures all participants are clear winners; the customer (company), its CEO, CHRO, experienced leaders, new hires and trainees, and even eLearning content suppliers. Numly creates a new way of collaboration and communication, where even Open Learning platforms such as Coursera, edX or Udemy, could be a part of the ecosystem for Numly's customers. The integration is extremely fast, and the cost of such a solution for corporations is cheaper and much more effective than that of traditional tools.”
With this new investment, Numly will leverage the funding to accelerate its go-to-market strategies and continued innovation of its AI-enabled NumlyEngage™ Enterprise SaaS Platform, which is currently adopted by several global customers.
Numly was given the Hot Vendor award for Employee Engagement, 2020 by Aragon Research.
