TRUMP GRANTS CLEMENCY TO CORVAIN COOPER
President Donald Trump Commutes Life Sentence Without Parole for Corvain Cooper for a Non-Violent Marijuana OffenseORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past 8 years, I have dedicated myself to Corvain Cooper’s freedom from the unjust and unusually cruel sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for selling marijuana under the Federal “Three Strikes” law. The system failed Corvain Cooper; Barack Obama’s promises not to seek lengthy prison sentences for non-violent drug offenders and to grant clemency to those that were unjustly impacted proved to be hollow promises. Eric Holder’s Justice Department policies not to do the same were neither followed nor enforced by the United States Attorneys. The Federal court system also failed Corvain Cooper by repeatedly overruling his challenges to his conviction and sentence, even after his two prior non-violent drug convictions were removed from his criminal record.
On behalf of my client and friend, Corvain Cooper, we would like to thank all of the people who have stood by us and supported us in our quest for justice. You gave us the strength to carry out our mission. I personally want to extend my deepest gratitude to Alice Johnson, Amy Povah, Corvain’s sweetheart of a mother Barbara, and of course, President Donald Trump for “making this one life breathe easier.” I want to also thank Corvain, whose personal strength and continuously positive attitude in the face of the worst adversity inspired me to continue on even when all seemed lost, and above all, believed in me.
We thank you and may God bless you all.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-regarding-executive-grants-clemency-012021/
The underlying court cases are United States v. Cooper, 624 Fed.Appx. 819 (4th Cir. 2015), and United States v. Cooper, 714 Fed.Appx. 259 (4th Cir. 2018). According to a press release of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “from in or about 2004 through January 2013, Cooper was involved in a drug conspiracy that trafficked marijuana from California to the Charlotte area. Court records show that Cooper was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute at least one thousand kilograms of marijuana as well as money laundering conspiracy and structuring financial transactions through banking institutions to avoid IRS reporting requirements. Cooper, along with two co-defendants, Evelyn LaChapelle and Natalia Wade, were convicted of all charges on October 18, 2013, following a three-day trial.” He was sentenced to life in prison on June 18, 2014.
See https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdnc/pr/california-drug-trafficker-sentenced-life-prison-drug-conspiracy-and-related-charges
A Change.org petition asking President Donald Trump to release Corvain Cooper gathered over 150,000 signatures
https://www.change.org/p/donald-trump-release-corvain-cooper-from-life-imprisonment-without-parole-for-marijuana
Patrick Michael Megaro is the senior partner at Halscott Megaro, P.A., an Orlando, Florida-based criminal defense and appellate law firm that focuses on criminal trial defense, direct appeals, post-conviction relief, executive clemency, family law, and civil litigation. The firm handles cases in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Washington D.C., Minnesota, Washington State, and the Federal court system.
