There were 658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,032 in the last 365 days.

Florida Attorney Submits Video Plea to President Donald Trump for Clemency for Corvain Cooper

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Patrick Megaro
Halscott Megaro, P.A.
+1 4072552164
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.