Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual shed antler hunting course

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a free virtual shed antler hunting course to individuals who have little to no shed antler hunting experience or would like to further improve their current skills.

“If you haven't hunted for shed antlers at all or are looking to sharpen your skills, then this course is for you,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Join the event online for an evening of all things shed antler hunting. Staff with the Iowa DNR’s Law Enforcement Bureau and shed hunting enthusiasts with the Iowa DNR will be providing the course instruction.

Participants will have the chance to learn the basics on shed antler hunting, including tips and tricks, regulations, benefits of shed antler hunting, such as post season scouting. It will be an informal webinar and participants will have the chance to ask questions.

The course is geared for participants 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. The event will be held Feb. 9 and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information and to begin the registration process visit: https://tinyurl.com/ shedhunting

The program is provided through the Iowa DNR as part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters and anglers due to the overall decline in hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation.