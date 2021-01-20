PixelPlex Updates Its Webpage about Blockchain Consulting Services

PixelPlex has been at the forefront of the blockchain trends since 2013 and its blockchain consulting services have triggered progress in a number of domains.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PixelPlex, a blockchain consulting firm, has recently updated its webpage devoted to blockchain consulting where it provides a comprehensive overview of its blockchain advisory services and DLT development. The company also explains how the distributed ledger manages to help various businesses increase their efficiency and ROI.The PixelPlex team consists of leading and qualified experts who are always on the lookout for new challenges. They provide public, private, or hybrid blockchain advisory services and take an individual approach to each customer and their specific needs.The PixelPlex consultants perform detailed analysis, feasibility study, assumptions, and tech roadmaps, either for implementing a safe P2P payment, devising a self-executing smart contract, or building an ultrafast microtransaction. Before applying blockchain, the consultants assess its rationale, choose a credible platform, and then create the solution’s architecture.The range of PixelPlex blockchain consulting services is remarkably diverse. Its experts consult different businesses in a number of blockchain directions including custom blockchain and consensus algorithms; sensitive data protection; private, public, and hybrid blockchain specifics; digital wallets; oracles, block explorers; cryptographic hash algorithms; token ecosystems; transaction fees; dApps, and many more.As well as this, the technical experts at PixelPlex are constantly on hand when it comes to blockchain product development. They’re perfectly capable of delivering blockchain solutions in such directions as enterprise blockchain, oracle apps, smart contracts, mining pools, blockchain ecosystems, block explorers, cryptocurrency exchange platforms, crypto wallets, blockchain games, STO, and tokenization.PixelPlex blockchain consultants enthusiastically cooperate with businesses of all sizes including startups, small businesses, niche product or service providers, medium-scale companies, and global corporations. PixelPlex helps identify what kind of blockchain will suit the firm’s scale, domain, infrastructure, and business routines.PixelPlex always considers the domain’s specifics. So far, the blockchain consulting company has demonstrated its professionalism in the following areas: Supply Chain Management, FinTech, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Social Media, Gaming, Real Estate, eGovernance, and Sharing Economy.About PixelPlex: blockchain development company with 7+ years of experience and 50+ successful blockchain projects. The company is an award-winning global B2B market leader and has 5 offices around the world.