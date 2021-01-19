Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Opinion: Bye bye bar exam?

(Subscription required) The California bar exam appears to be on the way out. It's become much easier to answer, and the pass score has been reduced. Its main purpose -- protecting the public -- has been undermined to the point where one wonders why we should continue going to the expense and trouble of requiring candidates to take it.

Opinion: Bye bye bar exam?

