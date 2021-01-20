Charlie Hustle, Dboy Lac & Bun B Link Up "On God"

Charlie Hustle Timeless

Charlie Hustle & Dboy Lac Link Up with Bun B for the track "On God". The song is from their joint album "Timeless".

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, TX - Charlie Hustle & Dboy Lac have linked up with Bun B for the track "On God" off their new album 'Timeless'. The track, part of their 'Timeless' joint album , features a UGK sounding beat produced by Charlie Hustle. The 12 track album features other artists including Mannie Fresh, Birdman & Juvenile and was released independently under HCR ENT LLC.

Single 'Greedy With It' Ft Mannie Fresh off Timeless Album