Timeless 2 cover

E-40, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, Too Short, Benny the Butcher, Bun B, Birdman & more featured on Charlie Hustle Timeless 2

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-40, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile, Too Short, Benny the Butcher, Bun B, Birdman & more are featured on Charlie Hustle & Dboy Lac's Timeless 2 which was released Friday February 5th. Hot singles include 'Big Money Ting' (ft. Papa Reu & E-400, the west coast sounding 'Misdemeanor' (ft. Too Short) & 'Run It Up' (ft. Mannie Fresh & Juvenile) which sounds like a Cash Money Records classic. The album is streaming everywhere and was produced, mixed & mastered by Charlie Hustle. Another stand out track is '#1 Stunna' which features Scarface and was produced by the legendary Mannie Fresh. The deluxe version of the album which has the Birdman & Bun B tracks drops late February. Listen to Timeless 2 streaming on all platforms here https://ampl.ink/4o3K2 . Charlie Hustle's instagram is https://www.instagram.com/charliehustleofficial

Run It Up off Timeless 2