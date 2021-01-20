Game and Fish announces members of Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce

Eighteen Wyoming legislators, government leaders and citizens from across the state have been appointed to the new Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce.

Cheyenne - Eighteen Wyoming legislators, government leaders and citizens from across the state have been appointed to the new Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce. The group will study top-priority wildlife policy issues facing the state related to the allocation of hunting opportunity, sportsperson access and other issues identified by the Taskforce.

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce was formed, and members appointed jointly by, the Governor, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the president of the Senate, the president of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and the director of the Game and Fish Department. They include:

Tony Lehner - Converse County Commissioner, landowner

Duaine Hagen - Park County landowner

Representative Jamie Flitner - Big Horn County

Representative Albert Sommers - Sublette County

Adam Teten - Johnson County sportsman

Joe Schaffer - Laramie County sportsman, President of Laramie County Community College

Rusty Bell - Campbell County Commissioner, Taxidermist, Sportsman

Sy Gilliland - President of Wyoming Outfitter and Guides Association

Elissa Ruckle - Owner of Elevate Wyoming

Senator Ogden Driskill - Crook County

Senator Larry Hicks - Carbon County

Liisa Anselmi-Dalton - Sweetwater County hotel owner

Jen Scoggin - Director Office of State Lands and Investments

Lee Livingston - Park County Commissioner

Josh Coursey - Sweetwater County, Executive Director of the Muley Fanatics Foundation

Pat Crank - Laramie County sportsman, outgoing Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioner

Pete Dube - Johnson County, President of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Brian Nesvik - Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

“This group of individuals appointed to the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce reflects a collective of perspectives and expertise from citizens and leaders that will be valuable to our work on licensing and public access and other issues identified by the committee. Topics will require ingenuity, research and deep discussions,” Commission President Pete Dube said. “We are grateful to have their commitment.”

The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will analyze topics over the next 18-months. The first meeting has not been scheduled but will likely occur mid-summer. The committee will receive background information relative to potential topics between now and the first meeting.

All meetings will be open to the public and will allow significant public input and comment. The end goal of the Taskforce is to present conclusions and recommendations to the legislature, Game and Fish Commission and Governor to support decision making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources.

