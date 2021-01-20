Game and Fish to launch new login portal for customers

The new requirement is part of many upgrades to the Game and Fish website coming in 2021.

1/19/2021 9:01:31 PM

Cheyenne - Coming in February, anyone applying for or buying licenses, permits or stamps from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website will be asked to create a username and password. The change is to access a login portal for customers and will simplify the licensing processes. The new requirement is part of many upgrades to the Game and Fish website coming in 2021.

“We’re excited to launch the login portal because it's a feature the public wanted and it improves the security of customer licensing information,” said Jason Edwards, Game and Fish IT application development supervisor. “And we think that customers will find the process very simple and intuitive — much like other websites with user accounts.”

The user account feature comes with some big advantages, too. The account will serve as a dashboard for information specific to the customer. For now, people can easily switch between applying or buying licenses and checking preference points without having to login multiple times. But, the future holds a lot more.

The login portal changes will go into effect Feb. 4. Check the Game and Fish website in coming weeks for a how-to video to help anyone smoothly transition to the new, more secure system.

Game and Fish is currently collecting feedback to inform the 2021 redesign and upgrade of the Game and Fish website. Anyone can share their thoughts through a survey that will be open through Jan. 31.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

