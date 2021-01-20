Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,425 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish to launch new login portal for customers

The new requirement is part of many upgrades to the Game and Fish website coming in 2021. 

1/19/2021 9:01:31 PM

Cheyenne - Coming in February, anyone applying for or buying licenses, permits or stamps from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website will be asked to create a username and password. The change is to access a login portal for customers and will simplify the licensing processes. The new requirement is part of many upgrades to the Game and Fish website coming in 2021. 

“We’re excited to launch the login portal because it's a feature the public wanted and it improves the security of customer licensing information,” said Jason Edwards, Game and Fish IT application development supervisor. “And we think that customers will find the process very simple and intuitive — much like other websites with user accounts.”

The user account feature comes with some big advantages, too. The account will serve as a dashboard for information specific to the customer. For now, people can easily switch between applying or buying licenses and checking preference points without having to login multiple times. But, the future holds a lot more.

The login portal changes will go into effect Feb. 4. Check the Game and Fish website in coming weeks for a how-to video to help anyone smoothly transition to the new, more secure system.

Game and Fish is currently collecting feedback to inform the 2021 redesign and upgrade of the Game and Fish website. Anyone can share their thoughts through a survey that will be open through Jan. 31. 

 

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Game and Fish to launch new login portal for customers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.