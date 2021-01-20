Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Revenue to Host Free Webinar About Website Resources Jan. 26

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 | 01:06pm

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue will offer its next free webinar on January 26 at 9 am Central time.

This and other webinars Revenue offer each month give tax practitioners, attorneys, accountants, and others with an opportunity to learn more about presented tax topics and ask questions. Anyone who is interested may sign up for a webinar using the link provided below. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are available on the department’s website.

The January 26 webinar will provide information about resources available on Revenue’s website. During the webinar, taxpayers can quickly learn answers to their questions about state tax law and see how to best navigate Revenue’s tax filing website, the Tennessee Taxpayer Access Point (TNTAP).

You can sign up to participate here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue .

