Revenue to Host Free Webinar About Website Resources Jan. 26

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue will offer its next free webinar on January 26 at 9 am Central time.

This and other webinars Revenue offer each month give tax practitioners, attorneys, accountants, and others with an opportunity to learn more about presented tax topics and ask questions. Anyone who is interested may sign up for a webinar using the link provided below. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are available on the department’s website.

The January 26 webinar will provide information about resources available on Revenue’s website. During the webinar, taxpayers can quickly learn answers to their questions about state tax law and see how to best navigate Revenue’s tax filing website, the Tennessee Taxpayer Access Point (TNTAP).

You can sign up to participate here.

