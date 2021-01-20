Eluding defenders in the gaming world: NFL Running Back Nyheim Hines for the Indianapolis Colts visited The Gamer Hour

The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), hosted guest top NFL running back Nyheim Hines for the Indianapolis Colts last night Esportz Network’s unique and captivating talk show, the Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT., features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming.

Show highlights include Hines teaming up with Puckett for exciting gameplay in “Apex Legends,” and an engaging interview about his gaming interests

A gaming enthusiast, who has played "Fortnite" with esports legend Ninja, top NFL running back Nyheim Hines for the Indianapolis Colts, visited The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night, joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett to share his intriguing gaming experiences.Some of the topics covered in Puckett's engaging interview with Hines include his unique touchdown celebration featuring cartwheel flips, how he developed his signature 360° spin move to elude defenders, if he thinks his digital self in "Madden NFL 21" lives up to his real-life talents and how he enjoys watching fellow players rack up yards in the game playing as him, why he is a fan of the esports team TSM, and his love of playing his favorite game, "Apex Legends."Hines also explored the question of what he would be doing if he wasn't a football player (a hint: gaming), his interest in fashion and the development of his clothing line "Nightmare Nyheim," (based on his high school nickname), who he thinks are the best-dressed players on the Colts, why he wears Bumbles (Abominable Snowman) cleats, his tough adjustment going from college in North Carolina to the NFL, and the perks of being an NFL pro in IndianapolisIn an intriguing gameplay show finale, Hines and Puckett team up in "Apex Legends" to try to win the Turtle Beach Challenge. Don’t miss all the gaming fun and Hines’ and Puckett’s informative game reviews.Puckett also offers his top 10 list of the most anticipated games of 2021 in another humorous must-watch segment.You can watch the entire show, which aired on January 19, here: https://youtu.be/Yri1UmBtEok ).Ahead of the 2018 NFL draft, while he waited for his name to be called, Hines competed with Ninja as a part of the sponsored NZXT Fortnite team. Hines has maintained a good relationship with Ninja through the years and has continued to play with him on the Fortnite team.When he’s not dodging defenders in the gaming world, Hines has become a fan favorite for the Colts and is coming off a career year this season. In his third NFL season, Hines delivered career highs in rushing attempts (95), rushing yards (455), yards per carry (4.8), rushing touchdowns (3), receptions (65), receiving yards (490), and receiving touchdowns (4). He has also become an elite receiving threat out of the backfield, finishing as the highest-rated pass-catching running back in the entire NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.In the Colts’ recent 27-24 wild card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, Hines had six carries for 75 yards as well as one reception for eight yards.Hines had produced solid performances in his first two seasons in the league. He completed the 2019 season on the Colts with 52 carries for 199 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 44 receptions for 320 receiving yards.In his rookie season in 2018, Hines had 314 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 63 receptions, 425 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.Before entering the 2018 NFL Draft during his senior year, he played football and ran track at NC State from 2015-2017. He led the ACC in all-purpose yards in 2017 with 197 carries for 1,112 yards.You can find Hines on IG: @theNYNY7, Twitter: @theNYNY7, and Facebook: @NyheimHines/.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.Sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beach, its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT, and clothing company H4X, the Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. 