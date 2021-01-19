IRS News About Second Economic Impact Payments

Issue Number: COVID Tax Tip 2021-02 Millions of taxpayers will receive their second Economic Impact Payments by debit card The Treasury Department and the IRS are issuing millions of second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card to speed delivery of the payments to as many people as possible. If the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov shows a date that a recipient’s payment was mailed, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or debit card. The debit cards arrive in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The prepaid debit card, called the Economic Impact Payment card, is issued by Treasury's financial agent, MetaBank®, N.A. The IRS does not determine who receives a card. The form of payment for the second mailed EIP may be different than the first mailed EIP. Some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time may receive a paper check. EIP Cards are safe, convenient and secure These cards provide certain protections against fraud, loss and other errors. They can be used to make purchases online or in stores anywhere Visa® Debit Cards are accepted. Cardholders can also use the cards to do any of the following without paying a fee: Transfer funds to a personal bank account

Make signature or PIN-debit purchases anywhere Visa Debit

Cards are accepted — in stores, online or over the phone

Get cash back with a PIN debit purchase where available

Get cash from in-network ATMs

Get a replacement EIP Card, if needed

Check their card balance online, through a mobile app or by phone People should watch their mail carefully EIP Cards are being sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The envelope also states "Not a bill or an advertisement. Important information about your Economic Impact Payment." The EIP Card has the Visa name on the front of the card and the issuing bank name, MetaBank®, N.A. on the back. Each mailing will include instructions on how to securely activate and use the EIP Card. These cards are being issued to eligible recipients across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Residents of the western United States are generally more likely to receive an EIP Card. People can check the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov.