TDOC and TDLWD to Host Free Virtual Career Fair

STATEWIDE – The Tennessee Department of Correction and the Department of Labor and Workforce Development will hold a free virtual career fair this Friday for justice involved individuals. The Second Chance Hiring Event is a way to support individuals that have been formerly incarcerated or under probation/parole supervision and have had difficulty securing employment as a result. This event will bring together employers that are looking to hire skilled workers and create an inclusive workforce.

According to West Tennessee Probation Parole Officer and Employment Specialist Mary Raney, the virtual hiring event is important because COVID-19 has forced many employers to stop hiring or accept applications in person. “We decided to help employers and in return help our offenders by making it a virtual event. What is great about this is that the entire state can participate in the event safely and conveniently,” said Officer Raney.

“Job searching is difficult enough for those of us who are not justice involved. No one likes to talk about their past mistakes or poor choices so with this event everyone is on the same page from the employers to the offenders. In a sense, we have taken the burden off of the offender because the employers already know what to expect.”

Employers participating in the virtual job fair are Ermco, Tyson, Hamilton-Ryker, @Work, and Adient, just to name a few. Officer Raney said Amazon will also have Middle and East Tennessee representatives available.

“We are extremely excited about this event, especially in these uncertain times,” said Officer Raney. “Individuals wanting to participate in the virtual job fair should have their resume available, along with their social security card, state identification and/or drivers license.” Officer Raney added that offenders who are under TDOC supervision attended a Job Readiness class at the Probation Parole Office to prepare for the event.

WHAT: Free Virtual Hiring Event

WHEN: Friday, January 22, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

WHO: Justice Involved Individuals

WHERE TO REGISTER: https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/3538-second-chance-hiring-event-justice-involved-individuals

For questions about the event, please contact your local American Job Center. Individuals under TDOC Community Supervision can contact their TDOC Employment Specialist.