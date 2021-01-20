Pavement/Soil Core Sample Collection Closures
Pavement/soil core sample collection (B-1)
Thursday & Friday, January 21-22 (36-hour closure)
- N. Santa Fe St. (northbound) between E. Yandell Dr. and Wyoming Ave.
- Outside lane closed.
- Crews will be working onsite from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pavement/soil core sample collection (B-2)
Monday & Tuesday, January 25-26 (36-hour closure)
- Wyoming Ave. (eastbound) between N. Santa Fe St. and N. El Paso St.
- Outside lane closed.
- Crews will be working onsite from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pavement/soil core sample collection (B-4)
Wednesday & Thursday, January 27-28 (36-hour closure)
- Wyoming Ave. (eastbound) between N. Oregon St. and N. Mesa St.
- Outside lane closed.
- Crews will be working onsite from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pavement/soil core sample collection (B-6)
Monday & Tuesday, February 1-2 (36-hour closure)
- Wyoming Ave. (eastbound) between N. Stanton St. and N. Kansas St.
- Outside lane closed.
- Crews will be working onsite from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pavement/soil core sample collection (B-3)
Wednesday & Thursday, February 3-4 (36-hour closure)
- E. Yandell Dr. (westbound) between N. Oregon St. and N. Mesa St.
- Outside lane closed.
- Crews will be working onsite from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pavement/soil core sample collection (B-5)
Wednesday & Thursday, February 10-11 (36-hour closure)
- E. Yandell Dr. (westbound) between N. Stanton St. and N. Kansas St.
- Outside lane closed.
- Crews will be working onsite from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pavement/soil core sample collection (B-7)
Monday & Tuesday, February 15-16 (36-hour closure)
- N. Campbell St. (northbound) between E. Yandell Dr. and E. Missouri Ave.
- Outside lane closed.
- Crews will be working onsite from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.