Former Justice French Appointed Insurance Director

Governor Mike DeWine today appointed former Justice Judith L. French the director of the Ohio Department of Insurance.

Governor Mike DeWine today appointed former Justice Judith L. French the director of the Ohio Department of Insurance.

Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French will continue her decades-long course of civil service as Gov. Mike DeWine appoints her director of the Ohio Department of Insurance.

“She’s just a very good, smart, dedicated public servant… who certainly has some background’’ with insurance cases, Gov. DeWine announced at a news briefing Tuesday.

The department regulates insurance companies and agents in the state.

The former justice served on the Court for eight years until her term ended Jan.1.

The current policy focus for the department is assessing the state of insurance coverage for people who have health problems and those suffering with substance use issues, and “how they work in the real world,” DeWine said.

Prior to being a member of the Court, former Justice French spent eight years as a judge on the Tenth District Court of Appeals, and served as chief counsel to the governor, assistant state attorney general and chief counsel to the attorney general, and deputy director of legal affairs at the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.