Trooper Arrests Man on $100,000 Warrant for Rape

On December 31st, 2020 Trooper Matthew Hudgins initiated a traffic stop for a suspended driver’s license. The driver provided a fictitious identity, but Trooper Hudgins and dispatchers Emily Verbanac and Kim Much were able to establish his true identity and link him to a $100,000 warrant for rape out of Oklahoma. He was then processed and detained at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
