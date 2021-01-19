Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,374 in the last 365 days.

Trooper Arrests Man on $100,000 Warrant for Rape

On December 31st, 2020 Trooper Matthew Hudgins initiated a traffic stop for a suspended driver’s license. The driver provided a fictitious identity, but Trooper Hudgins and dispatchers Emily Verbanac and Kim Much were able to establish his true identity and link him to a $100,000 warrant for rape out of Oklahoma. He was then processed and detained at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

You just read:

Trooper Arrests Man on $100,000 Warrant for Rape

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.