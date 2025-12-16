MHP operation in St. Regis results in multiple drug seizures and arrests

BOULDER- Montana Highway Patrol troopers conducted an interdiction operation in St. Regis from December 7-11 to combat crime and remove illicit drugs from the community.

During the operation, MHP’s Criminal Interdiction Team (CIT) and Strategic Enforcement Traffic Team (SETT) worked alongside the United States Border Patrol, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, and Air National Guard Counterdrug aviation, seizing over 14 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 14 pounds of cocaine, 4 grams of fentanyl powder, 118 grams of marijuana, and resulted in 41 deportation arrests. In total, 51 arrests were made during this operation.

“I am proud of the outstanding work that our teams did during this operation to keep drugs and fugitives off our streets. By partnering with local agencies, we continue to keep Montana a safe place for all,” said Col. Kurt Sager.

“This operation demonstrates the power of collaboration,” said Chief Patrol Agent Jason Liebe of the U.S. Border Patrol Spokane Sector. “By combining intelligence, aerial surveillance, and coordinated enforcement, we were able to disrupt criminal activity, recover missing juveniles, and strengthen public safety across western Montana.”

Additionally, members of our Criminal Interdiction Team made three deportation arrests and interdicted over 14 pounds of methamphetamine in Billings during this time.