Weekend Detour Set for Londonderry Road Near Harrisburg

Contractor to remove remaining sections of old I-83 bridge spanning the road

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a weekend detour is scheduled for Londonderry Road at Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township near the City of Harrisburg.

A contractor will be removing the remaining sections of a bridge that once carried northbound and southbound I-83 over Londonderry Road.

Londonderry Road will be closed at the bridge at approximately 9 PM Friday, January 22, and will reopen by 6 AM Monday, January 25. A detour will be in place using Arlington Avenue, Locust Lane and Wood Street.

This work is not expected to impact traffic on I-83.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

