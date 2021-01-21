OneSeventeen Media Launches Podcast To Support Teen Mental Well-Being
With mental health a national priority after school shootings, COVID-19 and typical growing up, OneSeventeen Media launches a teen mental well-being podcast.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mental Muscle podcast launched today with innovative, engaging content designed specifically for teens. Poor mental health has become one of the worst health crises - and totally preventable. Recent events have pulled the curtain back to unmask this silent killer. Many of us struggle with the same questions but lack access to real answers. What if there was a way to end this destructive cycle for teenagers?
Ben Marullo, Mental Muscle podcast host shares, “We’re so proud to introduce our new show, Mental Muscle: your mental fitness trainer in a podcast. Every week I interview experts, answering audience-generated questions to provide a simple, practical mental workout. Because just like our physical health, our minds can get stronger and healthier with practice and consistency. It’s time we take back control of our minds to live a more content life, comfortable in our own heads.”
The initial episode includes background information on Mental Muscle and adds bonus content on “What are Emotions?” with Ben interviewing licensed professional counselor, Jennifer Furlong. Future episodes will cover topics such as overcoming despair and taking control of your life, turning mishaps and misfortunes into advantages, keeping grounded and focused on the “now” despite new intrusive technology, identifying sexual and gender identity and finding balance and self-acceptance while growing up.
Meeting teens and tweens in their tech-based comfort zone is nothing new for OneSeventeen Media co-founders Beth Carls and Amy Looper who have worked with adolescents for the past two decades implementing novel mental well-being solutions in the education technology space. With their focus on engaging teens through the technology they love, it only made sense that they would share their expertise in the newest trending technology for teens - podcasts.
“Amy and I are excited to have Ben on our team and to add this new service to what we offer to our teen audience. It’s never been more important to build our mental fitness. The chaos of the past year has upended lives and challenged us in unusual ways. But the problems we face today are not necessarily new, especially when it comes to mental health,” said Beth Carls, CEO, OneSeventeen Media.
New episodes can be found weekly on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
About OneSeventeen Media, PBC
The Mental Muscle podcast is the latest in a series of innovative tools the Company provides for their teen audience to help them communicate – and find solutions – more easily for the issues they’re facing on a daily basis. The Company’s school and home-based product, reThinkIt!, is a digital mental health platform using chatbot assistants, live chat counselors and an evidence-based "early detection" assessment to help ages 10-18 better process difficult emotions, understand their own behaviors, and navigate those of others – at school, home or on their own. OneSeventeen Media’s founders, Beth Carls and Amy Looper, are passionate about making kids’ lives better and easier to manage. By creating relevant mobile tools, they help them navigate their world in a respectful, responsible and confident way to become successful, productive global citizens. The Company is Texas' first Certified B Corp since 2009. Learn more at www.oneseventeenmedia.com.
