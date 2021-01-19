For Immediate Release: January 19, 2021 Contact:518-486-9846 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter@NYSDOS

NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES START OF CONSTRUCTION OF WEST POINT MARINA REDI PROJECT IN MONROE COUNTY Project Grant Awarded by Governor Cuomo’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative West Point Marina Resiliency Project Will Ensure Continued Recreational Use of 300-slip Public Marina

The New York State Department of State announced today that construction is under way on the West Point Marina resiliency project in the Town of Greece in Monroe County, one of eleven Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) projects awarded to the Town of Greece. The $548,091 REDI grant funded project will help protect West Point Marina, also known as Braddock Bay Marina, from future flooding and ensure continuous recreational opportunities.

With 300 public slips and its location within the eight-acre New York State-owned Braddock Bay Park, West Point Marina is a critical part of the Town’s economy. During high water periods, the existing seawall, at an elevation of 248.5', is completely submerged, and the existing fuel pump becomes exposed to standing water. Wave action ​during these periods threatens to damage the pump and creates a hazardous flooding condition by overtopping the seawall.

This project, which started construction earlier this month, includes important flood mitigation measures such as:

Raising the existing seawall to above flood level;

Relocating the fuel pump ​landward;

Installing and connecting a new sewer line to meet the existing line; and

Relocating sidewalks.

New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, “New York State is committed to improve resilience to extreme weather events and protect the health and safety of its residents and visitors. Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership, we are helping Lake Ontario communities revitalize their waterfronts and strengthen resiliency against future flooding. The Department of State is proud to work with the Town of Greece and its elected officials on improving West Point Marina to help protect this important recreational asset and bolster the local economy.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “The work of the REDI Commission is a great example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. By working together our state, counties, and municipalities have stepped up to provide a lifeline to our shoreline communities in a very substantial way. This initiative represents government at its best, and projects such as the West Point Marina are vital to protecting our waterfront communities and the economic health of these regions.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick Murphy said, “Today’s announcement underscores Governor Cuomo’s commitment to strengthening Lake Ontario businesses against future flooding. These mitigation measures will help protect the marina from future floods to ensure West Point Marina can continue providing recreational opportunities to the public for years to come. I applaud the ongoing hard work of the REDI Commission members and partners to make businesses more resilient to flooding along the shoreline.”

Flooding threatens significant local, state, federal, and private investments at Braddock Bay Marina. Braddock Bay Park, and the surrounding NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Management Area, offer unique recreational opportunities to the greater metropolitan area – public fishing and hunting opportunities, recreational boating, world class bird watching. Braddock Bay Marina is positioned to be a significant revenue source for the town, generating around $175,000 annually at full capacity.

Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Lake Ontario provides fresh, clean water throughout the state and is critical to the Upstate landscape and economy. REDI's investment in the West Point Marina Seawall will protect our community and the homes of our neighbors from continued flooding. As we navigate the effects of climate change, we need to invest in these projects to safeguard the health of our natural resources.”

Assemblyman Josh Jensen said, “I am pleased that the West Point Marina Seawall Improvement Project is now underway. I applaud my partners in government at the Town of Greece for advocating for this project and thank the REDI Commission for acknowledging the critically important community need and moving forward with the plan. This investment of over a half-million dollars by the state will protect local infrastructure from flooding and damage caused by higher lake levels.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Our shoreline communities in Monroe County, including Greece, have been greatly harmed by the flooding of Lake Ontario in recent years. I am extremely pleased to see new mitigation measures being put in place at the Westpoint Marina at Braddock Bay. Our lakefront residents and business owners in Monroe County greatly appreciate the efforts and continued investments of Governor Cuomo and the REDI initiative to ensure the comfort, continued success and safety of their homes and businesses.”

Town of Greece Supervisor William Reilich said, “West Point Marina in Braddock Bay is a focal point of Greece’s waterfront area and protecting the investment there is critical to our waterfront economy. The project has been designed to protect marina facilities, improve the safety of marina operations, and protect the environment during high water periods. Governor Cuomo’s REDI program is helping Greece and other waterfront communities build back stronger after the devastating flooding of 2017 and 2019. With yet another REDI project underway, we are proud to continue doing our part to make Lake Ontario’s north shore more resilient in the face of unpredictable water levels.”

As part of the State's ongoing response to record flooding that hit the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline communities during spring and summer 2019, Governor Cuomo created the REDI commission, a multi-agency team tasked with studying sustainable solutions to strengthen infrastructure and mitigate impacts from future flooding along the shorelines of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, while bolstering the region's local economies.

Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million to rebuild the shoreline, as well as improve resiliency in flood-prone regions along Lake Ontario. The REDI Commission allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million to improve the resiliency of businesses, and $15 million toward a regional dredging effort that will benefit each of the eight counties. The remaining balance, $235 million, has been allocated toward local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.