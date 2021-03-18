California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Officer with Mesothelioma in California to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation-It Might Be Millions

"The Advocate is urging a retired navy officer or NCO who has mesothelioma in California to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the family of a retired navy officer or noncommissioned officer who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in California to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation that might be in the millions of dollars. Mesothelioma compensation depends on how, where, and to what extent a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. A retired navy officer or noncommissioned officer may have had extreme exposure to asbestos during their service. Frequently Navy Veterans like this were required to oversee everything a ship or submarine crew was doing when it came to repairs. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "We have been honored to assist retired navy officers or noncommissioned officers with mesothelioma for nearly two decades and our top priority for people like this is that they receive the best possible compensation results. Aside from being exposed to asbestos on a ship or submarine there is a very good chance they were required to stay on their ship-boat during shipyard repairs or retrofits. Some of these shipyard stays might have lasted months. If the person we have described sounds like your husband or dad---and he has mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading attorneys for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and he and his team produce remarkable client results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocates services are available to US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

* University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California: https://mountzion.ucsfmedicalcenter.org/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



