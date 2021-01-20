SKYVIEW POSITIONED TO MOVE UPSTREAM IN THE FINANCING MARKETPLACE WITH LAUNCH OF SKYVIEW SYNDICATE™
SkyView Syndicates™ set to better serve the $1B + RIA Marketplace with new focus on financing loans ranging from $9MM to $45MM!WAYZATA, MINNESOTA, USA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyView, a specialty lender and investment bank dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A initiatives of independent and registered investment advisors, has launched the SkyView Syndicates™ platform to expand financing options via conventional commercial loans to the large RIA market.
The SkyView Syndicates™ partners banks currently engaged in funding advisor loans to participate on larger loan amounts, ultimately making exposure from each applicant more palatable to participating banks. SkyView envisions two to four banks funding each transaction, depending on the total loan amount and the complexity of the transaction.
“To date, the $1 billion plus RIA community has been significantly underserved by the M&A lenders. The SkyView Syndicates™ enables larger sellers to expand their buyer search outside industry aggregators and PE firms to include RIAs with access to capital via the Syndicate. This initiative levels the playing field between individual RIAs and the aggregators,” stated Scott Wetzel, JD – CEO from SkyView.
The SkyView Syndicates™ produced its first multi-bank term sheet in early 2021. The term sheet outlined a $31 million acquisition and a refinance for an independent advisor located in the Northeast. In the first two quarters of 2021, SkyView has five additional applicants between $7 and $23 million poised to be sourced via the SkyView Syndicates™.
“Since inception, we have received robust interest for larger loan amounts, yet our bank partners lacked sufficient RIA portfolio breadth to absorb an obligation north of around nine million,” Wetzel continued. “Going forward, we are able to fund larger requests to address a broader array of borrowers. Ultimately, providing the independent business owner with access to affordable capital to compete in a very competitive M&A marketplace.”
About SkyView
SkyView is a Wayzata, Minnesota and Manhattan Beach, California-based investment bank and specialty lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A endeavors of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView offers listing services via the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange (www.APBOE.com), M&A consulting from our investment banking team, and access to bank financing through a national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders (www.skyview.com). SkyView’s Synchronized M&A Solutions™ provides financial advisors with a cohesive and efficient experience to implement and execute their M&A initiatives.
