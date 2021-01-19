79% of First Doses Delivered Have Been Administered

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. To date, New York's health care distribution sites have administered 79 percent of first doses received from the federal government, and 77 percent of first and second doses.

The Governor also announced the launch of a new COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard. The dashboard will update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine including the number of doses received by the state, a breakdown of first or second doses, and the number of persons inoculated with the first and second doses in each region. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort. To access the dashboard, go to ny.gov/vaccinetracker.

"This is a major milestone in the fight to defeat COVID-19. Despite the federal government opening up the floodgates of eligibility while decreasing the supply of vaccines, 1 million eligible New Yorkers and all nursing home residents and staff who wanted the vaccine have already been inoculated with the first dose," Governor Cuomo said. "To build on that momentum, I'm calling on the federal government to do its part and increase supply. We need to continue vaccinating all eligible New Yorkers quickly and equitably, and the more vaccines we have, the more easily we can accomplish that goal and spread immunity."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals far exceed the vaccine supply coming from the federal government. While the federal government has increased eligibility for the vaccine to include 7 million New Yorkers, the federal supply of vaccines has actually decreased. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

A breakdown of the data is as follows (based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11:00 am today):

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN