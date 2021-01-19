Breuer Named State Chief People Officer

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 - 11:30am

The Office of Management and Budget today announced Stacey Breuer has been named the Chief People Officer (CPO) for the state of North Dakota.

“Stacey brings a unique combination of experience in human resources, communications and leadership to the CPO role,” said Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette. “She has a proven track record of bringing people together and delivering results. With Stacey in this key leadership role, we’ll continue to position the state as a premier employer across North Dakota and the country, attracting top talent and providing rewarding and fulfilling career opportunities.”

Breuer brings over 20 years of experience to the CPO role, holding a variety of human resources leadership positions in manufacturing, consulting, government and non-profit industries, most recently serving in communications and HR leadership roles at Doosan Bobcat North America.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to have an impact on state government and Team North Dakota,” Breuer said. “Having a strong human resources foundation is critical to an organization’s success. I look forward to leading the Human Resource Management Services team and helping to evolve HR for the state of North Dakota.”

A native of Bismarck, Breuer has a bachelor’s degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree with a human resources concentration from the University of Mary in Bismarck.

Breuer will replace interim CPO Lisa Kudelka.

“We are sincerely grateful to Lisa for stepping in to fill the role of interim CPO two years ago,” said Morrissette. “She has worked tirelessly to support and develop human resources programs and opportunities for state team members, and her positive work will have a lasting impact.”

Kudelka will serve Team ND as the Director of HR Operations through June 2021 to ensure a smooth transition during the legislative session and continued progress on current major initiatives.

The CPO is state government’s top workforce strategist and organizational development leader, serving as a member of the governor’s cabinet and as leader of Human Resources Management Services (HRMS), a division of the Office of Management and Budget. Breuer will assume her new role as CPO on Jan. 25, 2021.