Healing Agent Tray Kearney Launches New Recovery Room Program, A Virtual Hospital for the Broken Hearted
A 4-week program that includes one-on-one coaching, workbooks, tools/tips/resources, to assist individuals stuck in the grieving process of heartbreak
I thought he broke me but he bruised me so God could use me.”FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healing Agent Tray Kearney announces the launch of the new faith-based program The Recovery Room. This virtual hospital is a safe space for individuals to heal from the devastation of infidelity and betrayal. Many years ago Tray suffered through the trauma of infidelity which led to her own journey of healing. Along the road to recovery, she realized a lack of support and resources existed to those navigating through matters of the heart. She then decided her pain would not be in vain. Which led to creating The Recovery Room.
— Tray Kearney
Tray states “I thought he broke me but he bruised me so God could use me.”
Tray is here for those who need a little more than the regular support of family and friends on their journey of healing. Who better to receive direction from than someone who’s been through the same pain and trauma yet has overcome it and is now healed and whole. This program will help men and women get past the grief stage of a breakup. Many are stuck and have been stuck for years due to a lack of information and resources on how to move forward.
“The Recovery Room is a safe space to heal. Where the pain stops and the healing begins.” - Tray Kearney, President, Tray Kearney Coaching.
For more information, visit www.traykearney.com
ABOUT TRAY KEARNEY
Tray Kearney is a servant leader whose assignment is helping others heal from matters of the heart. She is known for her methodical approach through transparency and truth. Her personal experience with infidelity challenges, as both betrayer and recipient, offers a perspective for men and women and provides them a safe haven for dialogue without judgment.
Tray states, “I’m not here to judge you, I used to be you” and stands by her motto that “we have all fallen short of the mark.” Tray is equipped and ready for this purposeful assignment to help others based on her spiritual growth and professional development she has sought through mentors, courses, and coaching programs.
She believes you cannot pour from an empty cup; rather, she fills hers daily with knowledge, advice, and wisdom. Tray’s formula is truth + transparency = Healing. Tray is available for those who seek healing and is ready to walk with you hand in hand on your journey.
###
Kyia Fields
Core 4 PR
+1 732-718-2523
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn