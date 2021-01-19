Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,298 in the last 365 days.

MDOT virtual public meeting Jan. 26 to discuss US-23 and US-23 connector improvements through the city of Standish

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming improvements along the I-75/US-23 corridor, including the US-23 connector, and the proposed addition of a roundabout at the US-23 connector and M-13 interchange, south of the city of Standish.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents                

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

How to attend a live event in Microsoft Teams

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 623 646 983#

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT will invest $25.7 million to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 and the US-23 connector, including maintenance to 13 bridges along I-75 and the US-23 connector, and the addition of a roundabout at the US-23 connector and M-13 interchange. The addition of the roundabout allows MDOT to address ramp congestion and safety for drivers accessing the US-23 connector from M-13 and eliminates an overpass in need of replacement.

As part of Gov. Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, the project limits were extended, allowing MDOT to improve nearly 3 additional miles of US-23 from the connector to Grove Street in the city of Standish. This pavement is currently rated in poor condition; resurfacing will extend the life of the roadway.     

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by Feb. 11, 2021. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050  Lansing, MI 48909  517-335-4381

You just read:

MDOT virtual public meeting Jan. 26 to discuss US-23 and US-23 connector improvements through the city of Standish

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.