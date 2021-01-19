MDOT virtual public meeting Jan. 26 to discuss US-23 and US-23 connector improvements through the city of Standish

Contact:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming improvements along the I-75/US-23 corridor, including the US-23 connector, and the proposed addition of a roundabout at the US-23 connector and M-13 interchange, south of the city of Standish.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 623 646 983#

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT will invest $25.7 million to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 and the US-23 connector, including maintenance to 13 bridges along I-75 and the US-23 connector, and the addition of a roundabout at the US-23 connector and M-13 interchange. The addition of the roundabout allows MDOT to address ramp congestion and safety for drivers accessing the US-23 connector from M-13 and eliminates an overpass in need of replacement.

As part of Gov. Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program, the project limits were extended, allowing MDOT to improve nearly 3 additional miles of US-23 from the connector to Grove Street in the city of Standish. This pavement is currently rated in poor condition; resurfacing will extend the life of the roadway.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by Feb. 11, 2021. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381