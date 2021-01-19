Providence - Christian Network on SimulTV
New channel offers 24/7 faith based moviesBLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimulTV has added a new channel to its platform called the Providence - Christian Network channel. Providence - Christian Network is a channel that airs faith based movies all day and all night.
“We are proud to add Providence - Christian Network to our roster of channels with faith based content,” stated Steven Turner, President and CEO of SimulTV. “Providence - Christian Network provides a cornerstone to our line up of faith based network on our platform.”
SimulTV has one of the largest selection of faith based channels. Providence - Christian Network is available for free to watch until March 1, 2021. Enjoy Providence - Christian Network and some of SimulTV subscriber’s favorite channels (Kid Central, MilitaryHomeLife, Cut Up and Cook, Comfy TV, 2A Network, Dimensions, Cowboy Theater, iHolyfieldTV, and Switch) on us for a limited time.
These ten channels are available for FREE until 03/01/2021, then $9.99 a month for the entire network (130+ channels).
SimulTV is a streaming TV service available worldwide. Watch on any device and on our set top box. SimulTV apps are available in the Google Play, Apple App Store and Roku.
Easy sign up with your email address only for the free channel special offer. Sign up today today to watch the best faith-based movie channel - www.simultv.com
ABOUT SIMULTV:
SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide. Streaming thousands of movies and shows including popular channels Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, 2A Network, Pryme Focus, MilitaryHomeLife and over a hundred more channels.
SimulTV Set Top Box (not required for subscription) is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television.
