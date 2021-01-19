YEAR OF THE SELF-DRIVING BAR: EASYBAR LAUNCHES MOST ADVANCED COCKTAIL DISPENSING SYSTEM AVAILABLE
Easybar Automated Cocktail Station maximizes server’s time, reduces product waste, ensures consistency, and improves overall customer experience.
Easybar's touchscreen is fully programmable to customize recipes and procedures to suit each bar’s needs, interfacing directly with a bar’s existing point-of-sale system.
New Easybar Automated Cocktail Station Is Being Installed In Top Casinos, Resorts and Stadiums Across the Country
“Our new Easybar Automated Cocktail Station is the most efficient way for large-scale bars and venues to maximize server’s time, reduce product waste, ensure consistency, and improve overall customer experience,” says Easybar CEO James Nicol. “This past year made it more clear than ever that automation is the future of the bar industry, and we’re excited to have our Cocktail Station at the forefront of that movement.”
Easybar’s revolutionary new automated dispensing touchscreen system is fully programmable to customize recipes and procedures to suit each bar’s needs, interfacing directly with a bar’s existing point-of-sale system.
48 different brands or bottles can be connected to a system at any given time -- more than any other beverage dispensing system on the market. The touchscreen and tower itself (where the beverage is dispensed) has a very small footprint to take up minimal space on a bar top.
Easybar is also the safest automated system available. Easybar manufactures specialized liquor pumps that do not pressurize liquor lines, ensuring that runaway leaks do not cause fire danger or massive product loss as competitor systems could.
Several of the top casinos, resorts and stadiums in the country have just had the new Easybar Automated Cocktail Station installed, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Encore Boston Harbor Luxury Casino and Hotel, and Muckleshoot Casino in Washington, with many more installations scheduled for the coming months as large venues prepare to reopen to the public.
About Easybar:
Easybar was established in 1968 as a manufacturer and supplier of industry-leading liquor accountability equipment, draft beer systems and beverage conduit systems. With over 40 years of experience working with designers, general contractors, and corporate operators in the food and beverage industry, Easybar ensures a package that will be best suited to the needs of the client without any excess materials or expense. Portland-based Easybar has corporate reps in several states including California, Connecticut, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and New Mexico, and also has independent distributors and service providers located throughout the United States. Learn more at https://easybar.com/
