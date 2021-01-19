Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,346 in the last 365 days.

YEAR OF THE SELF-DRIVING BAR: EASYBAR LAUNCHES MOST ADVANCED COCKTAIL DISPENSING SYSTEM AVAILABLE

Bartender using Easybar Automated Cocktail Station to make a Long Island Iced Tea by selecting the drink on a touchscreen

Easybar Automated Cocktail Station maximizes server’s time, reduces product waste, ensures consistency, and improves overall customer experience.

Bartender using Easybar Automated Cocktail Station to make a Long Island Iced Tea by selecting the drink on a touchscreen

Easybar Automated Cocktail Station touchscreen and tower take up minimal space on a bar top.

Up close photo of Easybar touchscreen showing variety of beverage options a bartender can choose from demonstrating how the system is fully programmable to customize recipes and procedures to suit each bar’s needs, interfacing directly with a bar’s existi

Easybar's touchscreen is fully programmable to customize recipes and procedures to suit each bar’s needs, interfacing directly with a bar’s existing point-of-sale system.

Easybar Logo

Easybar Logo

New Easybar Automated Cocktail Station Is Being Installed In Top Casinos, Resorts and Stadiums Across the Country

Easybar Automated Cocktail Station is the most efficient way for large-scale bars and venues to maximize server’s time, reduce product waste, ensure consistency and improve overall customer experience”
— James Nicol, Easybar CEO
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easybar, a beverage industry technology leader based in Portland, Oregon, has just launched the most technologically advanced automated cocktail station beverage dispensing system available, allowing servers to pour perfectly portioned cocktails in seconds with the tap of a touchscreen.

“Our new Easybar Automated Cocktail Station is the most efficient way for large-scale bars and venues to maximize server’s time, reduce product waste, ensure consistency, and improve overall customer experience,” says Easybar CEO James Nicol. “This past year made it more clear than ever that automation is the future of the bar industry, and we’re excited to have our Cocktail Station at the forefront of that movement.”

Easybar’s revolutionary new automated dispensing touchscreen system is fully programmable to customize recipes and procedures to suit each bar’s needs, interfacing directly with a bar’s existing point-of-sale system.

48 different brands or bottles can be connected to a system at any given time -- more than any other beverage dispensing system on the market. The touchscreen and tower itself (where the beverage is dispensed) has a very small footprint to take up minimal space on a bar top.

Easybar is also the safest automated system available. Easybar manufactures specialized liquor pumps that do not pressurize liquor lines, ensuring that runaway leaks do not cause fire danger or massive product loss as competitor systems could.

Several of the top casinos, resorts and stadiums in the country have just had the new Easybar Automated Cocktail Station installed, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Encore Boston Harbor Luxury Casino and Hotel, and Muckleshoot Casino in Washington, with many more installations scheduled for the coming months as large venues prepare to reopen to the public.

About Easybar:
Easybar was established in 1968 as a manufacturer and supplier of industry-leading liquor accountability equipment, draft beer systems and beverage conduit systems. With over 40 years of experience working with designers, general contractors, and corporate operators in the food and beverage industry, Easybar ensures a package that will be best suited to the needs of the client without any excess materials or expense. Portland-based Easybar has corporate reps in several states including California, Connecticut, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and New Mexico, and also has independent distributors and service providers located throughout the United States. Learn more at https://easybar.com/

Frances Dyer
Campbell Consulting Group
+1 425-218-8891
email us here

You just read:

YEAR OF THE SELF-DRIVING BAR: EASYBAR LAUNCHES MOST ADVANCED COCKTAIL DISPENSING SYSTEM AVAILABLE

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.