OFFICE OF EDUCATION PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE TRAINING OF 1,000 NEW COMPUTER PROGRAMMERS, EXPAND MODESTO TECH INCUBATOR
New Three-Year Agreement with Bay Valley Tech Will Increase County’s Skilled Workforce and Create Local High-Paying Jobs
Bay Valley Tech's exceptional program is making a positive impact across the county, and we look forward to our growing collaboration.”MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that will expand opportunities for local workers and greatly bolster the region’s economy, Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) has reached a three-year agreement with Bay Valley Tech to expand the firm’s free code academy and move its tech co-working space to downtown Modesto. Bay Valley Tech will utilize its new 1325 H Street location as a startup incubator to support local entrepreneurs with affordable offices, digital marketing expertise, software consultants and a steady flow of skilled talent from its fast-growing software training programs. The co-working space’s short two-week lead time will facilitate new companies expanding to the Central Valley, allowing them to skip painfully slow lease negotiations and tenant improvements altogether.
— Scott Kuykendall, Superintendent
“Our expanded partnership with Bay Valley Tech will benefit the region’s students and economy for many years,” explained Scott Kuykendall, Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. “Bay Valley Tech’s exceptional program is making a positive impact across the county, and we look forward to our growing collaboration.” SCOE works to ensure Stanislaus County job seekers are ready to enter self-sustaining employment and careers.
Many code academy students have already secured software jobs at leading companies such as E&J Gallo, with demand for tech talent continuing to grow. According to last month’s Labor Report cited in a recent Wall Street Journal article, U.S. companies added 391,000 information technology jobs in December, while the nation’s economy shed jobs overall. Computer programmer shortages now affect most of California and the country. Next month, Bay Valley Tech plans to announce agreements with additional companies to hire more of its Central Valley and Bay Area code academy students.
“This unique training path aligns perfectly with our “Cradle-to-Career” initiative, and it’s paying dividends for students throughout the county,” stated Dallas Plaa, SCOE’s Director of Career Tech Education, overseeing its adult education, career training and the new Computer Support Specialist certification partnership with Modesto Junior College. “SCOE’s partnership with Bay Valley Tech has allowed our two organizations to achieve more effective and cost-efficient results than if we had operated separate programs. Our organizations’ common goal is to train and enable students to become productive citizens in our local community. Bay Valley Tech’s code academy is a complement to some of SCOE’s other programs at this same location. We are thrilled to expand this successful partnership,” he added.
Bay Valley Tech's free code academy is an amazing opportunity for students seeking a rewarding career with strong earning potential.
Companies and other parties interested in sponsoring Bay Valley Tech's many developer events or providing code academy scholarships for students in need.
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers. Bay Valley Tech also supports the broader tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit. www.bayvalleytech.com
