GreenLight Mobility Announces Franchise Opportunity in Philadelphia suburbs across Montgomery and Chester Counties

Home safety and modification company set to expand into the region in early 2021

RANDOLPH, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home safety modification franchise GreenLight Mobility, with an executive team that has operated a successful home safety and accessibility business in New Jersey for over a decade, is now ready to expand into the Montgomery and Chester Counties of Pennsylvania.

GreenLight Mobility’s expansion plans would encompass Norristown, Pottstown, West Chester, Phoenixville and surrounding communities. The franchise will be up and running shortly after the franchise awards the territory to franchisees in the region. The organization has vetted a handful of candidates, but the opportunity — as of this moment — is still available. Plans to expand in Pennsylvania are part of a strategic initiative to grow the business.

“We see an unfilled need for our services here, and want to fill that void,” said Karen Frank, CEO and co-founder of GreenLight Mobility. “As we’ve grown our business in New Jersey, we have a better eye for communities who need help with mobility solutions and can be aided by our service. Based on our analysis, we feel this area is a logical extension for our franchise. These two neighboring counties of Philadelphia have a growing aging population who want to remain at home long after retiring.”

Karen Frank is a licensed physical therapist who worked as an inpatient, home care and outpatient physical therapist in New Jersey. Her husband, Gregg Frank, is a licensed occupational therapist. Through their lines of work, they saw a need for home modifications for patients, which led them to launch a home modification company in 2007 called Back Home Safely. That successful business brought about their desire to launch their GreenLight Mobility franchise to help aspiring entrepreneurs achieve independence by helping those with physical health conditions achieve theirs.

GreenLight Mobility creates a safe and accessible environment for individuals with physical challenges. It offers customers everything from modular ramp systems, grab bars, door-widening, stairlifts, walk-in showers, ceiling lift systems and more. As health professionals, the Greenlight Mobility corporate team has the expertise to educate franchisees on optimal mobility solutions for specific diagnoses.

GreenLight Mobility’s affiliate business in New Jersey has remained recession-proof since launching in 2007. With low overhead — there’s no need for expensive retail leases — franchise owners can run a home modification business from home with just a small warehouse for inventory. Initial franchise fees are $43,500, but GreenLight Mobility is offering a $5,000 discount to the first four owner-operators.

The GreenLight Mobility franchise opportunity is ideal for people with management experience in the healthcare industry who want to control their own destiny, or for people who have experience in management or sales who see the demand in this growing industry.

For more information, visit GreenLightMobility.com or call (973) 946-8330.

