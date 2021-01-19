Dime Bags® Expands Ground-Breaking Omerta Line with Two New Colors

Dime Bags Omerta The Don Smell Proof Shoulder Sling Dime Bags Omerta The Boss with Lock Smell Proof Pouch Dime Bags Logo | Dime Bags

Smell Proof, Carbon-Lined Bags Now in Camo & Green

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO , U, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leader in smell proof bags since 2014, Dime Bags®, is tripling their Omerta™ line with the addition of two new colors: Camo & Green. The discreet, carbon activated bags that you’ve come to trust will be available in the padded bags, pouches, and lifestyle bags.

After debuting the Omerta line in 2014, Dime Bags has continuously grown the line to include backpacks, large duffles, padded duffles, mini backpacks, and most recently a fanny pack, many of them with locks. Now with 14 different styles of Omerta bags, Dime Bags is offering the line in three colors while still producing high-quality products made out of recycled polyester.

Dime Bags’ Omerta line comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and padding with many of them featuring either a unique key lock or three-digit lock that secures the smell proof zippers. From transporting goods in the largest bag like the Cleaner, or recently debuted tote, the Convoy, or needing a padded pouch with smell proof technology, the new stylish colors keep you discreet while the carbon-lining gives you security.

First to debut in the two new colors are the Capo and Collector (velcro envelopes), the Boss with Lock (zippered padded pouches), the Outfit (lockable fanny pack), and the Don (shoulder sling bag) on January 22nd. Also coming early this year; the Transporter (lockable backpack), the Convoy (lockable tote), the Associate (mid-size, lockable duffle), the Cleaner (large, lockable duffle), the Mini-Molly (mini backpack), and the Brigata (lockable, padded duffle) will be available in the new colors.

About Dime BagsⓇ: Dime Bags is recognized in the hearts of hemp fans around the globe for our innovative solutions to the modern smoker’s needs which include superior glass protection, carbon-filter smell proof technology, and a full line of handbags, backpacks, and accessories made with hemp. Dime Bags isn’t just for the smoker community anymore though, with stylish lifestyle bags made from eco-friendly methods and elements, anybody can feel great about owning a Dime Bag. A variety of Dime Bags have been featured in the media, from FXX’s Dave to HBO’s Silicon Valley. To learn more about Dime Bags, visit DimeBags.com or call 1-888-520-8808.