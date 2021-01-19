Tampa Bay's technology council names new chair of board of directors
New technology council board chair and new officers selected for 2021
The Tampa Bay tech ecosystem is growing and evolving fast with a diverse pool of talent and incredibly innovative companies.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its 21st year, Tampa Bay’s technology council announces Jeremy Wilson as new chair of Board of Directors, new officers to Executive Committee
— Jeremy Wilson
Tampa, Fla.; January 19, 2021 – Tampa Bay Tech today announced Jeremy Wilson as chair of its board of directors. Wilson previously served as an EVP at Vology, and prior to that role, was Chief Information Officer at Ultimate Medical Academy. He takes over for Jason Warnke, Senior Managing Director at Accenture, and has been active in Tampa Bay Tech for over 12 years, serving as Event chair within the executive committee prior to his current role with the organization.
“Jeremy’s passion for the tech community makes him a perfect fit to lead us into 2021,” said Jill St. Thomas, executive director of Tampa Bay Tech. “He is so in tune with what our area technologists need, having been a top tech leader in the Tampa Bay market for so long, he brings a unique and incredibly personal vision to this role.”
Tampa Bay Tech is a non-profit technology council that has been engaging and uniting the local technology community for 21 years. Through their membership and partnerships, their mission is to build a radically connected, flourishing tech hub where opportunity is abundant for all. With over 125 member companies representing thousands of tech employees - as well as thousands of students within the area’s colleges and universities - Tampa Bay Tech provides annual programming and initiatives to support those in the technology space.
“The Tampa Bay tech ecosystem is growing and evolving fast with a diverse pool of talent and incredibly innovative companies,“ said Wilson. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the board of directors to foster the mission of building and supporting a radically connected community.”
The full slate of Executive Committee officers includes:
Ande Johnson, Senior Director, Digital Workplace, Jabil: Vice Chair
Joe Southron, Partner, Four Rivers Law: Secretary
Senton Pojani, AVP AON: Treasurer
Chris Karlo, Partner, MercuryWorks, Membership Chair
Jason Warnke, Senior Managing Director, Accenture: Past Chair
John Shedd, CIO, Arbitration Forums: at large
Virginia Lee, VP, ECompConsultants: at large
And, new officers:
Natalie Carullo, General Manager, Microsoft: Membership co-Chair
Elizabeth Lindsay-Wood, VP/CIO, Moffitt Cancer Center: Event Chair
Dr. Joseph Heinzman, Jr., Program Director, College of Business, South University: Event co-Chair
Jill St Thomas
Tampa Bay Tech
+1 813-629-1895
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn