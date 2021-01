Tampa Bay's technology council names new chair of board of directors

New technology council board chair and new officers selected for 2021

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its 21st year, Tampa Bay’s technology council announces Jeremy Wilson as new chair of Board of Directors, new officers to Executive CommitteeTampa, Fla.; January 19, 2021 – Tampa Bay Tech today announced Jeremy Wilson as chair of its board of directors. Wilson previously served as an EVP at Vology, and prior to that role, was Chief Information Officer at Ultimate Medical Academy. He takes over for Jason Warnke, Senior Managing Director at Accenture, and has been active in Tampa Bay Tech for over 12 years, serving as Event chair within the executive committee prior to his current role with the organization.“Jeremy’s passion for the tech community makes him a perfect fit to lead us into 2021,” said Jill St. Thomas, executive director of Tampa Bay Tech. “He is so in tune with what our area technologists need, having been a top tech leader in the Tampa Bay market for so long, he brings a unique and incredibly personal vision to this role.”Tampa Bay Tech is a non-profit technology council that has been engaging and uniting the local technology community for 21 years. Through their membership and partnerships, their mission is to build a radically connected, flourishing tech hub where opportunity is abundant for all. With over 125 member companies representing thousands of tech employees - as well as thousands of students within the area’s colleges and universities - Tampa Bay Tech provides annual programming and initiatives to support those in the technology space.“The Tampa Bay tech ecosystem is growing and evolving fast with a diverse pool of talent and incredibly innovative companies,“ said Wilson. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the board of directors to foster the mission of building and supporting a radically connected community.”The full slate of Executive Committee officers includes:Ande Johnson, Senior Director, Digital Workplace, Jabil: Vice ChairJoe Southron, Partner, Four Rivers Law: SecretarySenton Pojani, AVP AON: TreasurerChris Karlo, Partner, MercuryWorks, Membership ChairJason Warnke, Senior Managing Director, Accenture: Past ChairJohn Shedd, CIO, Arbitration Forums: at largeVirginia Lee, VP, ECompConsultants: at largeAnd, new officers:Natalie Carullo, General Manager, Microsoft: Membership co-ChairElizabeth Lindsay-Wood, VP/CIO, Moffitt Cancer Center: Event ChairDr. Joseph Heinzman, Jr., Program Director, College of Business, South University: Event co-Chair