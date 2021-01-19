William Means Real Estate Transitions Leadership and Moves Headquarters
William Means Real Estate announced that Lyles Geer will be taking over ownership from the firm’s long-time owner of nearly 30 years, Helen Geer.CHARLESTON, SC, USA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William Means Real Estate announced that Lyles Geer will be taking over ownership from the firm’s long-time owner of nearly 30 years, Helen Geer. Lyles will assume the role of President of William Means while Helen will continue as an Executive Broker with the same passion that she has demonstrated in her 50-year real estate career. The timing of Lyles’ ownership coincides with the purchase of the new William Means headquarters building at 353 N. Shelmore Boulevard, one of the most prominent commercial buildings in Mt. Pleasant’s I’On community.
“William Means has always been a company that has held strong to the principle of integrity through dramatic changes. That principle has sustained our firm over years, decades, and generations.” said Helen Geer, former President and Broker-in-Charge for William Means Real Estate. “To know that my son will continue on that legacy and tradition is of paramount importance to me and our entire team of agents.”
The real estate industry has seen a dramatic evolution in the last several years and William Means Real Estate has remained on the forefront under Helen’s leadership. When she took over the company in 1993, Helen exemplified a true appreciation for the evolving landscape of real estate, all while ranking as a top Charleston agent. When the internet was just getting established, she had the foresight to secure the domain name charlestonrealestate.com and invest in a topflight website. She also knew the importance of the location and owning the headquarters building at 41 Broad Street and understood the growth happening East of the Cooper. In 2006, Helen expanded the William Means footprint and eventually opened the present-day I’On office at 159 Civitas Street.
As a top-producing realtor and downtown Charleston native, Lyles has worked hard to establish himself as a top agent in the area over the last decade. Growing up, Lyles was witness to his mother’s successful career of assisting clients, comradery with agents, and owning one of the top companies in Charleston.
“When my mother became the third owner of William Means, she had a vision and philosophy of integrity and clients coming first above all else” said Lyles Geer, President and Broker-in-Charge for William Means Real Estate. “I plan to carry on these principles with our esteemed team of agents for years to come.”
William Means Real Estate is an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate and one of the most established firms in the Charleston, S.C. area. Learn more about William Means or contact 843-577-6651.
About William Means Real Estate
Founded in 1933, William Means Real Estate is one of Charleston’s oldest real estate companies and an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. Established in 1995, Christie’s International Real Estate is the world’s leading expert on high-end real estate with a network of 940 offices in 49 countries worldwide. William Means Real Estate has an office on Broad Street in downtown Charleston and another in Mount Pleasant to assist clients in the East Cooper area. For more information, visit charlestonrealestate.com.
