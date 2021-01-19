Demand for HERS Ratings Grows by 24% in 2020
Homebuilders are increasingly seeing energy efficiency as a major selling point for buying a new home, and across the nation are presenting their homes’ energy performance with a HERS Index Score.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite a pandemic and a slow down of the U.S. economy, there were 24% more homes HERS rated in 2020 as compared to 2019.
— RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden
In 2020, there were 299,755 homes in the United States that were HERS rated and issued a HERS Index Score. This broke the record for the number of homes HERS rated in a year. The previous record from 2019, were 241,664 homes HERS rated.
The average HERS Index Score in 2020 was 58. This is 42% more efficient than a home built as recently as 2006. In 2019, the average HERS Index Score was 59.
The six leading states in terms of homes receiving a HERS Index Score were:
Texas – 65,081
Florida – 23,750
Arizona – 20,966
North Carolina – 20,622
Colorado – 16,695
South Carolina – 11,880
The states with the lowest average HERS Index Scores were:
Vermont -33
California – 42
Hawaii – 42
Maine – 45
Minnesota – 50
For a breakdown of the number of homes HERS rated in 2020 and the average HERS Index Score by state go to HERS Activity by State.
For a breakdown of the number of homes HERS rated in 2020 and the average HERS Index Score by climate zone go to HERS Activity by Climate Zone.
Of greater significance is the energy bill savings that the families who purchased these HERS rated homes are receiving. It is calculated that the 2020 HERS rated homes will net over $223 million in annual energy bill savings, as compared to the HERS reference home
In addition, it is calculated that the homes that were HERS rated in 2020 will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 1.3 million tons annually. These savings will, according to the EPA calculator, equate to 284,000 passenger vehicles being taken off the road for one year.
RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden commented on the over 299,000 homes HERS rated in 2020, “Homebuilders are increasingly seeing energy efficiency as a major selling point for buying a new home. To take advantage of this opportunity, builders across the nation are presenting their homes’ energy performance in a way that every home buyer can understand, the home’s HERS Index Score. I expect that this trend will continue. It is particularly encouraging that the average HERS Index Score of homes HERS rated was 58. This is 42% more efficient than homes built as recently as 2006 and 72% more efficient than a typical home built in the 1970s. I congratulate the builders, HERS Raters and RESNET strategic allies that are leading the trend to mainstream high-performance homes in the marketplace.”
