South Florida Industry Leader Reaches Unbeatable Milestone

Max Home Inspections Continues to Innovate & Lead with Family Friendly Services, What’s Better Than FREE!

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Home Inspections reaches a milestone giving away pest control services with every home inspection.

One would wonder why giving away anything is a milestone? As an innovator and disruptor in the home inspection and home services industries, Max Home Inspections continues to pursue excellence. We've all been told nothing in life is free... But with Max Home Inspections, the first Pest Control service is FREE FREE FREE! The success of Max Home Inspections in these historic times has resulted in the company giving back to the communities it serves. Every home inspection includes a free pest control treatment once the home buyer moves in. No hidden fees or small print to read, the first service is FREE FREE FREE!

Shadee Harvey, Client Care Manager of Max Home Inspections stated, “Combining industry leading recruitment, training, education, constant improvement, and leadership, we continue to help home buyers save money and gain peace of mind and live the American dream of home ownership.” Harvey continued, “Max Home Inspections services the entire state of Florida. Because of the growth we’ve experienced in the past few years we are able and excited to give back, providing a thank you to our clients with a free pest control treatment.”

The company culture, (Max Keys) at Max Home Inspections has created trust among real estate professionals and their clients. Helpful To An Extreme is one of the Max Keys and has accelerated the company’s capacity to offer a Free Service as a thank you. An additional Max Key is Convenience. Owning a new home can be confusing and stressful, this is why the company is prepared 24/7 with Live support to assist homeowners at any hour of the day or...night when the bugs like to bite!

Max Home Inspections is a leading home inspection company in Florida. A disruptor in the industry, the company provides award winning home inspection, condominium and commercial inspections services, warranties and guarantees. Continuously voted as the Best Home Inspection company in Florida and with over 3 thousand 5-Star Reviews, Max Home Inspections, Simplifies the Real Estate Experience, Because Everyone Deserves a Home.

