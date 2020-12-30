Revolutionary Contractor (Wholesale) Pricing for All Consumers

Max Home Inspections continues to transform the real estate services industry with Real Contractor Pricing for real estate professionals and their clients!

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The home services industry is seeing an explosion in growth and getting the attention of major companies like Google and Amazon. As the leader in the home inspection industry, Max Home Inspections is proud to announce the creation of Home Repair and Renovation Team, a contractors team created to help real estate professionals and their clients close more deals with less hassles. This new department will save home buyers and home sellers hundreds of dollars, even thousands of dollars in repairs for residential homes.Max Home Inspections, Simplifies the Real Estate Experience Because Everyone Deserves a Home! The experience is familiar, “why can’t the contractor call me back”, “the contractor increased his fee”, the contractor never shows up”...and other frustrating reactions (not printable here) because of unreliable companies. We’ve created a system that helps home buyers negotiate a better deal with a home seller because the items to be repaired or replaced have a “locked in” price. No games, no three card monte, no magic. Max Home Inspections gives clients the convenience and speed required in a real estate transaction and the professionalism expected from a family owned company with over Three Thousand 5-Star Reviews and growing!Core Values (6 Max Keys) and Company Culture requires constant attention. The enthusiastic and customer obsessed team at Max Home Inspections live the core values everyday because the 6 Max Keys of Success are a lifestyle! CEO, Shawn Rossbach stated, “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our services by creating added value and convenience. Our groundbreaking and industry leading Contractors Team provides real contractor pricing and a dedicated repairs team to help real estate agents get to the closing table with less hassle, and also saving their clients money.” Shawn continued, “This customer obsession means there’s no waiting days or weeks for someone to show up. We guarantee the price and time for repair!” We caught up with top agent Sarah Williams who is thrilled with the new department. “The home services industry is notorious for never showing up, never finishing the deal, requiring more money than the estimate and on and on.” Ms. Williams continued, “This new contractor department at Max Home Inspections has allowed me to close more deals in a shorter amount of time and with less hassle. It’s helped me on both sides of the deal as a buyer and sellers agent!”The Commitment to simplifying the real estate experience is what propelled Max Home Inspections into the competitive home services industry. According to the experts, the growth in population and increased housing needs in Florida will continue to explode and the vital need for home service companies will follow this trend as homes require upkeep, remodeling, and maintenance. Max Home Inspections is uniquely positioned to provide these services, increase hiring of highly qualified professionals and continue making a positive impact in the communities we serve throughout Florida.Max Home Inspections is a leading home inspection company in Florida. A disruptor in the industry, the company provides award winning home inspection, condominium and commercial inspections services, warranties and guarantees. Continuously voted as the Best Home Inspection company in Florida and with over Three thousand 5-Star Reviews, Max Home Inspections, Simplifies the Real Estate Experience, Because Everyone Deserves a Home.

Max Home Inspections was featured in Designing spaces on lifetime television.