St Johnsbury/Fiery Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A400272

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 01/19/21 @ approx. 0541 hours

STREET: US Route 302

TOWN: Newbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leighton Hill

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cold and cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jennie Hubbard

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None reported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the attached date and time State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 302 in Newbury, VT. Dispatch advised the vehicle was on fire and the operator was out of the vehicle. Wells River Fire Department was notified and were responding as well. Upon arrival the vehicle was fully engulfed and a total loss. Wells River Fire Department made quick work putting out the fire.

Investigation revealed the operator went off the north side of the roadway into the snow and the operator was unable to pull the vehicle back onto the roadway. The vehicle struck the metal guardrail and several post causing the vehicle to catch fire. The vehicle came to rest behind the guard rail where the operator was able to exit her vehicle escaping injury. Vermont Agency of Transportation responded and removed the damaged section of guardrail from the roadway. JTB towing responded and removed the vehicle from the scene.