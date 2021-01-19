St Johnsbury/Fiery Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A400272
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 01/19/21 @ approx. 0541 hours
STREET: US Route 302
TOWN: Newbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leighton Hill
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cold and cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jennie Hubbard
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Haverhill, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the attached date and time State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 302 in Newbury, VT. Dispatch advised the vehicle was on fire and the operator was out of the vehicle. Wells River Fire Department was notified and were responding as well. Upon arrival the vehicle was fully engulfed and a total loss. Wells River Fire Department made quick work putting out the fire.
Investigation revealed the operator went off the north side of the roadway into the snow and the operator was unable to pull the vehicle back onto the roadway. The vehicle struck the metal guardrail and several post causing the vehicle to catch fire. The vehicle came to rest behind the guard rail where the operator was able to exit her vehicle escaping injury. Vermont Agency of Transportation responded and removed the damaged section of guardrail from the roadway. JTB towing responded and removed the vehicle from the scene.