Pioneering App Komi Brings Jean Fallacara to its Powerful Platform of Leading Global Experts

Pioneering Digital Connections App Komi Brings Fitness and Motivational Leader Jean Fallacara to its Powerful Platform of leading experts and coaches
Thanks to Komi, Jean’s advice, guidance and expertise are available in a single place, along with the ability to connect with him one-to-one for a live consultation.”LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering digital connections app Komi brings fitness and motivational leader Jean Fallacara to its powerful platform of leading Global Experts
As a wellness and fitness expert who has built a reputation for success with his innovative approach to fitness that blends Jean’s scientific background with traditional exercise, Jean Fallacara was one of the first fitness specialists invited onto the platform by Komi.
Komi is breaking down traditional barriers of access for consumers, whilst empowering the passion economy to monetize their skills and profile more efficiently, creating a new ecosystem of personal evolution, unlocking the potential for both skilled talent and consumers alike.
Now, thanks to Komi, Jean’s advice, guidance and expertise are available in a single place, along with the ability to connect with him one-to-one for a live consultation. Jean is renowned for his enthusiasm and inspiring journey, and with Komi all of that is now accessible from a single platform.
With Komi, anyone can gain direct access to a curated community of leading experts and coaches. All in one place. Through a combination of Neuroscience and Calisthenics, Jean has shown how we can approach fitness training and achieve incredible results, but also that the limits of the human body we believe are there to be broken.
From on-demand workouts, live classes and more, along with his range of products and tailored workout plans, Komi brings it all together in one, easy to use app.
With the Komi platform’s flexible, quality content delivery solutions and the ability to gain unprecedented access to Jean’s unquestionable expertise, those looking to reach their true potential in science, fitness or finding the motivation to take the next step in a challenging journey have a new way to really gain from his world-class talent and insight.
By creating access to exceptional talent, Komi seeks to power the next wave of global leaders and influencers from fields as diverse as music and interior design. A new generation of industry innovators born not in the traditional systems, but from their own unique journeys. Those who think beyond accepted limits and seek out new ways of achieving their goals.
About KOMI
Founded by Lewis Crosbie CEO, and Olly Hadden-Paton who handle the role of Head of Partnerships, Komi.app is a new platform that allows global experts to engage with their audience in new, highly effective ways. From on-demand content in detailed HD to live classes and bespoke, 1-to-1 consultations, Komi allows unprecedented access to the expertise and knowledge of leaders in a variety of fields, lowering the barriers to excellence for people all over the world.
Dedicated to bringing together leaders in fields as diverse as fitness and wellness to art, design, cooking and parenthood, Komi is an app that is making waves across the world. It allows leaders and influencers to connect with their audience within the digital space, opening up new ways of inspiring, empowering and educating followers.
Komi provides a safe, secure platform that allows experts to both deliver content digitally in high-quality full HD, but also offer live classes, one-to-one consultations, incorporate their product lines into content for an interactive e-commerce experience and more. Followers can also request unique services, such as a tailored fitness program or other high-value solution, providing a simpler way to gain the benefit of exceptional knowledge and experience.
Komi is available from GooglePlay and the APPstore and a Beta version on the website.
About Jean Fallacara
Jean has built an impressive reputation as both a motivational influencer and fitness expert. CEO of a multi-million-dollar biomedical business, Z-SC1 Corp Jean has used his deep scientific knowledge and technical expertise to craft a new approach to fitness, inspiring millions in the process with his Concept of Neuroscience Calisthenics. Author of the book, Neuroscience Calisthenics: Hijack Your Body clock and a range of training programs available from his own platform Cyborggainz including bespoke solutions for athletes looking to take that next step forward in performance, Jean Fallacara really is revolutionizing fitness across the world.
Cyborggainz is a web platform that uses the functional neuroscience applied to sports & fitness. Involving neuroplasticity, biohacking, science, cognitive functions, technology, and nature, to enhance physical performance and live healthier.
