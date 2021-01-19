SnappyFlow Announces Availability in AWS Marketplace
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SnappyFlow Announces Availability in AWS Marketplace
Achieve deep observability, strong correlation and improved resolution time of cloud native applications
SnappyFlow, a best-of-breed Monitoring and Log Management solution, today announced availability in AWS Marketplace. Availability of SnappyFlow vAppliance via AWS Marketplace simplifies onboarding and usability for customers and allows them to quickly gain insights into their applications running across Amazon Web Services (AWS), as well as multi-cloud environments.
Today’s cloud native applications are increasingly complex, and composed of numerous microservices distributed across multiple environments such as VMs, Kubernetes and cloud services. SnappyFlow, with its best-in-class correlation and integrated workflows, is designed to ensure that applications stay healthy and meet SLAs. “Currently deployed in several large and complex deployments including at Fortune50 companies, SnappyFlow has been designed with a focus on the needs of today’s complex infrastructure,” said Pramod Murthy, Co-Founder and Head of Products and Solutions for SnappyFlow. “Our goal has been to simplify monitoring yet make it more insightful. Features have been carefully assembled that aid discovery and representation of various components of the application, eventually leading to better correlation between logs, metrics, traces and alerts across these components.”
SnappyFlow’s feature-rich solution brings together all the key functionalities -- metrics, log management, tracing, synthetics and high-fidelity alerts -- into a comprehensive and cohesive workflow that centers around the application stack. Leveraging popular Opensource technologies, including Elasticsearch, Opentracing, Fluentbit and Prometheus, SnappyFlow provides significant value add in terms of powerful diagnostics, usability and simplicity. The SnappyFlow vAppliance is offered with simple, transparent pricing.
To get started with SnappyFlow on AWS or access services today, visit SnappyFlow in AWS Marketplace.
About SnappyFlow
SnappyFlow simplifies monitoring and improves resolution time for complex, cloud native applications. Specifically designed for today’s modern infrastructure, SnappyFlow is offered as-a-Service and as a vAppliance in AWS Marketplace. SnappyFlow is currently deployed in multiple environments, delivering comprehensive and integrated functionality across multi-cloud services, data centers, VMs and Kubernetes. Based in Sunnyvale, California, SnappyFlow is a privately held company. Learn more at www.snappyflow.io.
Sonal Kashyap
Achieve deep observability, strong correlation and improved resolution time of cloud native applications
SnappyFlow, a best-of-breed Monitoring and Log Management solution, today announced availability in AWS Marketplace. Availability of SnappyFlow vAppliance via AWS Marketplace simplifies onboarding and usability for customers and allows them to quickly gain insights into their applications running across Amazon Web Services (AWS), as well as multi-cloud environments.
Today’s cloud native applications are increasingly complex, and composed of numerous microservices distributed across multiple environments such as VMs, Kubernetes and cloud services. SnappyFlow, with its best-in-class correlation and integrated workflows, is designed to ensure that applications stay healthy and meet SLAs. “Currently deployed in several large and complex deployments including at Fortune50 companies, SnappyFlow has been designed with a focus on the needs of today’s complex infrastructure,” said Pramod Murthy, Co-Founder and Head of Products and Solutions for SnappyFlow. “Our goal has been to simplify monitoring yet make it more insightful. Features have been carefully assembled that aid discovery and representation of various components of the application, eventually leading to better correlation between logs, metrics, traces and alerts across these components.”
SnappyFlow’s feature-rich solution brings together all the key functionalities -- metrics, log management, tracing, synthetics and high-fidelity alerts -- into a comprehensive and cohesive workflow that centers around the application stack. Leveraging popular Opensource technologies, including Elasticsearch, Opentracing, Fluentbit and Prometheus, SnappyFlow provides significant value add in terms of powerful diagnostics, usability and simplicity. The SnappyFlow vAppliance is offered with simple, transparent pricing.
To get started with SnappyFlow on AWS or access services today, visit SnappyFlow in AWS Marketplace.
About SnappyFlow
SnappyFlow simplifies monitoring and improves resolution time for complex, cloud native applications. Specifically designed for today’s modern infrastructure, SnappyFlow is offered as-a-Service and as a vAppliance in AWS Marketplace. SnappyFlow is currently deployed in multiple environments, delivering comprehensive and integrated functionality across multi-cloud services, data centers, VMs and Kubernetes. Based in Sunnyvale, California, SnappyFlow is a privately held company. Learn more at www.snappyflow.io.
Sonal Kashyap
MapleLabs Inc.
sonal.kashyap@maplelabs.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn