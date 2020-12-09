MapleLabs SREOps Services Launched in AWS re:Invent 2020
MapleLabs helps to support the launch of SREOps Professional Services in AWS MarketplaceSUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MapleLabs Inc., a CloudOps optimization company, announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from MapleLabs in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, MapleLabs is one of the first independent software vendors to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-wsoxyutkcndds for more information.
As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from MapleLabs to manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from MapleLabs available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.
“MapleLabs is proud to support professional services in AWS Marketplace,” said Sreeni Potluri, Head Sales & Business Development, MapleLabs. “Today’s technologies have enabled developers to build complex and scalable Cloud Native Applications fairly rapidly and with a high feature velocity. While these architectures obviously have numerous advantages, managing their health & security is fairly complex and does require a high level of maturity in the organization’s DevOps and SRE functions. MapleLabs, through its SREOps Services on AWS, can help customers in their journey to SREOps excellence achieving their goals “first time right” and economically. Customers will benefit from MapleLabs experience in SRE best practices & methodologies, tooling, pre-built artifacts and strong performance engineering & security expertise.”
Additionally, MapleLabs’ SnappyFlow solution, which is available as an appliance in AWS Marketplace, provides customers with a comprehensive Monitoring, APM and Log Management functionality specifically addressing needs of Cloud Native Microservices applications running on AWS.
About MapleLabs Inc –
MapleLabs is a global software solution and services company, helping customers solve problems in Cloud and Data Center space with its deep expertise in horizontal technologies and portfolio of innovative solutions & intellectual property. Customers engage MapleLabs to accelerate their product engineering as well as to launch, manage & optimize their operations in hybrid clouds. Founded in 2014, MapleLabs is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.
Sonal Kashyap
MapleLabs Inc.
sonal.kashyap@maplelabs.com