Executive Coach and Sales Expert Shawna Quigley of Quigley Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A successful salesperson is driven by a proven process and business planning, but the most important trait is self-confidence.

Shawna Quigley is an executive coach and certified sales leader dedicated to supporting her clients’ transition from struggling with self-confidence and frustration to emerging, empowered and motivated.

“I find that when it comes to sales, people don't know what they don't know,” says Shawna. “They have their specialty; they have their passion and their expertise; what they lack is the ability to influence potential customers and sell their products and services.”

Shawna offers a wide variety of coaching and training from fundamental entry-level sales, up to professional sales management. All the while, Shawna is focused on core selling and business competencies.

“By learning fundamental selling skills, and then practicing through role plays, they feel confident going in and authentically selling themselves,” says Shawna. “Ultimately, it makes them much more successful.”

Shawna spent 25 years as a sales leader working with large-scale, multi-national organizations like Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, Campbell Company and Playtex Ltd. Today, she brings her expertise and best practices in strategic planning, sales execution and training, and business development to small businesses and entrepreneurs who are looking for better clarity, focus and results.

“I had tremendous opportunities for training,” recalls Shawna. “I was selling top-tier brands, and I was very fortunate to be successful in those roles. I share this knowledge because I want other people to grow. There's nothing that drives me crazier than when I see people struggling. It’s incredibly rewarding to help them emerge calm, confident, excited and motivated.”

Shawna’s exclusive Focus5 Framework integrates smart business practices, mindset, and behaviors to support clients in becoming more confident and effective to drive business results. Ultimately, however, Shawna wants to help her clients enjoy a life aligned with their visions and values.

“I've developed a framework around five different areas that are really important to be successful in business but also in life,” says Shawna. “Part of the challenge is people don't know that there's another way. That's one of the reasons I'm in coaching: there's no need to struggle when there's a solution.”

Close Up Radio will feature Shawna Quigley in an interview with Jim Masters on January 21st at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.quigleycoaching.com