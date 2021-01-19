Voyageur Aviation Boosts Risk and Safety Management with Ideagen
Ideagen PLC (LSE:AIM:IDEA)
We chose Coruson because it is an industry leading product that allows us to build a proactive and risk-aware culture across our business.”NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDON, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of software products to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen Plc, has announced that Voyageur has become the latest customer of its industry leading Coruson product.
— Harshal Nehete, Director at Voyageur
Voyageur Aviation Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX: CHR), a company whose vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Chorus is also the parent company of Jazz Aviation.
Voyageur delivers innovative solutions to customers with unique aviation requirements and operates under the core principles of comprehensive safety management, quality assurance, and client-dedicated solutions. Voyageur is a licenced air carrier, aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul provider, design engineering firm, and parts supplier in the regional aviation market.
Coruson is an enterprise risk and safety management software that delivers powerful and integrated functionality to give complete control of operational risks. It is used by market leaders in the aviation and rail industries.
Harshal Nehete, Director Safety, Risk Management, and the Environment at Voyageur said: “We chose Coruson because it is an industry leading product that allows us to build a proactive and risk-aware culture across our business. The system also provides us with quick and easy reporting from a consistent data set and this is really important to us when we are dealing with multiple clients, many of whom are involved in situations and geographies that are subject to rapid and mission critical changes. The safety of our people and our clients is always the top priority for us at Voyageur and by using Coruson we believe we can do an even better job of identifying and mitigating any potential risks.”
Steven Cespedes, Enterprise Director at Ideagen, said: “Coruson is really well suited to their needs and I am very confident that it will help to take some of the administrative burden of safety and risk management off their shoulders and remove the potential for human error.”
