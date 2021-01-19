WTIA's own (WLOG) is trading firm with a 25% rise in only 20days - Extremely Bullish on Probit Exchange @ $8.850 Today
I will not let you my partners and investors down, we shall ride high and prove to the world that we are serious with what we promise and deliver”NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chairman Keun-Young Kim on the 29Dec2020 ended the year with a high by launching their 2nd digital currency at $7.00, making a tall promise that he won't let his investors and partners down, Lo and Behold! Today 19Jan2021 it has reached $8.850 on Probit Exchange, which is a 25% steady rise and it does not look like it will stop anywhere close with a very bullish sentiment in the community.
Let us examine why this trend is catching up and showing very positive signs of growth.
The world of trading, logistics and freight is well-due a disruption - I think we all agree with this and WTIA is addressing this like none other.
Managing today’s supply chains—all the links to creating and distributing goods—is extraordinarily complex. Depending on the product, the supply chain can span over hundreds of stages, multiple geographical (international) locations, a multitude of invoices and payments, have several individuals and entities involved, and extend over months of time. Due to the complexity and lack of transparency of our current supply chains, there is interest in how block- chains might transform the supply chain and logistics industry.
The WTIA Logistics Solution – the WLOG Platform provides a simpler, better solution that is secure, transparent and resolves many of the bottlenecks that plague the current logistics industry.
On the WLOG Platform, whenever a Buyer makes an order with a Seller, a smart contract based on the agreed conditions are made on the WTIA Blockchain. The Buyer then purchases WLOG Tokens for the settlement of the trade order and the WLOG Tokens are locked in the wallet until the completion of the trade. Once the required amount of WLOG tokens are locked in the wallet, the order is given to begin production with the manufacturer and the purchase order is recorded in the WTIA blockchain. Once the products are manufactured, they are shipped to the terminal or port and external inspectors perform quality and origin verifica- tion. The external inspectors will verify the origin and quality on the blockchain and it is recorded. After that, the product is loaded on the ship and external inspectors verify quantity and loading and record it on the blockchain. The product is then shipped to the buyer and verified by a Bill of Lading or GPS Certification. The WLOG tokens are then released to the seller automatically or manually by the buyer depending on the conditions of the contract.
The WLOG Platform is the first application of the WTIA Network, connecting sovereign projects with real-world business applications.
WTIA facilitates the development of all its curated blockchain projects through the WTIA Exchange. By operating its own blockchain, wallet and internal exchange, WTIA provides investors, supporters and market participants with a platform to partake in noteworthy blockchain projects backed by real businesses, governments and millions of users.
