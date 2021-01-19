Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Registration opens for SMi’s 3rd Annual Injectable Drug Delivery Conference

Injectable Drug Delivery Conference 2021

SMi Reports: The Injectable Drug Delivery Conference returns as a virtual event on 12th and 13th May 2021

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Part of Europe’s leading Injectable conference series, we will assess innovations in drug product formulation and biologics, innovations in device design, quality management and connectivity for enhanced subcutaneous delivery.

This year’s event will assess the evolving regulatory environment of injectable drug delivery with industry and regulatory representatives presenting updates on current guidelines.

Download the event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr1a

Key reasons to attend:

- Delve into the latest work in complex formulation for subcutaneous delivery
- Benchmark against leading pharma companies working to enhance device design and development
- Understand the regulatory environment of the injectables space from leading regulatory and industry advisors
- Engage in industry case studies on design controls, human factors and parenteral formulation

Featured Speakers for 2021’s:
• Amanda Matthews, Senior Director CMC, Devices, Pfizer
• Cinzia Rotella, Senior Scientist, Sanofi
• Bjorg Hunter, RA NextGen Drug-Device Department Manager, Novo Nordisk
• Tina Arien, Principal Scientist, Drug Product Development – Parenterals and Liquids, Janssen Pharmaceutica
• Jonathan Sutch, Medicinal Specialist, BSI
• Camille Dagallier, Formulation and Drug Process Development Senior Scientist, Sanofi
• Vikas Jaitley, Director, Global Regulatory Affairs Transitional Medicine and Devices, Merck
• Blake Green, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Amgen
• Mark Palmer, Scientific Leader, Biopharm Device Engineering, GSK
• Christian Dechant, Director Primary Packaging and Process Development, Boehringer Ingelheim

Who should attend:
Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers, Scientists, Researchers of:
• Autoinjectors
• Wearables
• Device Engineering
• Human Factors
• CMC
• Injectables
• Sterile Manufacturing
• Packaging
• Regulatory Affairs

Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/einpr1a
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Delegate rate £299
Commercial rate £699

For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6168

For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088

--END—

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here

