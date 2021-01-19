Synergon is the latest OpenChain Partner
Our collaboration will focus on supporting Swedish companies and entrepreneurs during ISO/IEC 5230 conformance activities.SWEDEN, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergon, a company based in Sweden, is the latest vender to join the OpenChain Project partner program. Our collaboration will focus on raising awareness among Swedish companies and entrepreneurs regarding open source license compliance and ensuring the option of outside support during ISO/IEC 5230 conformance activities. ISO/IEC 5230 is the International Standard for open source license compliance.
“Sweden has an exceptional range of companies involved in technology and broader intellectual property management,” says Shane Coughlan, OpenChain General Manager. “We look forward to collaborating with Synergon in raising awareness and in providing support as these companies integrate ISO/IEC 5230 into their supply chains. We also invite user companies across Sweden to engage with the OpenChain Project directly via our regular calls, mailing list and events.”
“We believe that having established practices for managing compliance issues within open source software is essential and necessary for any company or an entrepreneurial project where the main value is digital”, says Pavel Kopylov, Intellectual Property Advisor, specialist on open source compliance at Synergon. “We are honored and pleased to become an official partner to OpenChain. This partnership will be a crucial next step for improving our service offering as well as an opportunity to level up the promotion of OSS compliance issues among our clients, partners and broadly within the innovation networks in Sweden.”
About Synergon
Synergon offers qualified strategic advice on a broad range of intellectual property matters. The company’s areas of expertise range from patents and trademarks to copyright and trade secrets. Synergon specializes in building policies for managing compliance risks related to open source software.
About the OpenChain Project
OpenChain began when a group of open source compliance professionals met in a conference lounge and chatted about how so much duplicative, redundant open source license compliance work was being done inefficiently in the software supply chain simply. They realized that while each company did the same work behind the scenes in a different manner the output for downstream recipients could not realistically be relied on because there was no visibility into the process that generated the output.
The answer the early principles of this discussion arrived at was to standardize open source compliance, make it transparent and build trust across the ecosystem. The project began as outreach to the community with the idea of a new standard for open source license compliance with slides titled, “When Conformity is Innovative.” A growing community quickly recognized the value of this approach and contributed to the nascent collaboration soon named The OpenChain Project.
